Sven-Goran Eriksson: Liverpool legends role 'absolutely beautiful' for ex-England boss

Ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson said it was "absolutely beautiful" to fulfil his dream of managing Liverpool.

The 76-year-old helped lead a Liverpool Legends team which beat an Ajax Legends side 4-2 at Anfield on Saturday.

Swede Eriksson, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, disclosed his terminal cancer diagnosis in January.

"That will be a huge memory in life," said Eriksson, who received a standing ovation when he emerged from the tunnel just before the teams.

"Absolutely beautiful."

There was a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone before kick-off and Eriksson was in the Reds dugout along with a management team of former Liverpool greats Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

A Liverpool team including former captain Steven Gerrard came back from 2-0 to win, with Gregory Vignal, Nabil El Zhar, Djibril Cisse and Fernando Torres scoring.

Eriksson and the players were also applauded when they walked around the pitch following the final whistle.

"To sit on the bench for Liverpool, that's been my dream my whole life. Now it happened, and it was a beautiful day in all meanings," added the Swede.

"The crowd, the game, the players, everything, fantastic, and thank you to Liverpool for giving me this opportunity, to invite me for such an important game - it's not points, but the importance of the game is incredible.

"It was full of emotions, tears coming. It's been my dream club all my life - even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn't say it at that time.

"It's a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can't be much better than that."

Eriksson was the first foreign coach to manage England, taking over in 2001 before guiding the side to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as the last eight of the 2004 European Championships during his five-year tenure.

He won the Uefa Cup with Gothenburg and the European Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio, who he also led to the Serie A title during a long and successful management career, which included spells at Manchester City and Leicester City.

Eriksson also met current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the game.

"Sven being here was very special," said Gerrard, who played for England under Eriksson.

"As soon as I knew he was going to be the gaffer today, I couldn't wait to come and play for him one more time."

