Svedberg hoping for more 'amazing' moments at St Johnstone

Jonathan Svedberg is hoping for more success in a St Johnstone shirt after his first outing for Simo Valakari's side.

The Swedish midfielder made his debut in Saturday's 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Hamilton Accies which booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old joined St Johnstone in the January window, penning a deal until the summer of 2026.

"It was an amazing, amazing feeling to win the game," Svedberg said.

"It was a tough one. I feel like we worked very hard from the beginning of the game to have control of the ball and we tried to create some opportunities.

"It took some time but finally we got in the goal.

"I felt like we had control of the ball pretty much and then they had some good transitions maybe.

"Otherwise I feel like we got further down the pitch and just tried to keep on going.

"We just didn't have that 100% chance. We need to be better at creating those kinds of opportunities. But I'm happy with the win of course."