Svechnikov, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 in shootout

Updated ·3 min read

CHICAGO — Andrei Svechnikov scored in regulation and again in the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup, helping Carolina win for the sixth time in its first seven games. Vincent Trocheck also scored, and captain Jordan Staal had two assists.

Svechnikov had the only successful attempt in the shootout, closing out the victory after James Reimer turned away Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome for Chicago.

Kane, Strome and Phillipp Kurashev scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 38 saves. DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik each had two assists.

Reimer made 30 stops for Carolina in his second straight start in place of Petr Mrazek, who left Saturday's 4-1 win over Dallas with an upper-body injury. Mrazek is weighing his options for treatment and could be sidelined for an extended period.

Carolina improved to 4-0 since returning Jan. 28 after its season was paused because of COVID-19 issues, leading to the postponement of four games. Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen were back in the lineup after they each missed three games while spending time on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Jesper Fast also was available after he was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 list before the matchup with the Blackhawks, but he was scratched.

Chicago welcomed back DeBrincat and Nicolas Beaudin after they were removed from the list, but the team is still missing Adam Boqvist, Ryan Carpenter and Lucas Wallmark because of COVID-19-related issues.

DeBrincat came up with a big play in the third, finding Strome in front for the tying goal with 6:39 left in regulation. The Hurricanes had taken a 3-2 lead on Trocheck's fifth goal 6:50 into the period.

Carolina put together a strong start, using its speed to create several high-quality chances. Staal set up two goals in the first, making a one-handed pass to the middle that a streaking Svechnikov finished at 3:51 and finding Foegele for his first goal of the season with 5:14 left in the period.

With Carolina looking to build on its lead, Chicago got back in the game after Hurricanes defenceman Haydn Fleury was sent off for holding Matthew Highmore. Kurashev tapped in a perfect pass from Pius Suter for a power-play goal with 2:02 left.

Slavin then turned the puck over in the final seconds of the first and Kane beat Reimer from the slot, tying it at 2 with his fifth goal. It was career point No. 1,033 for Kane, tying Doug Weight for sixth in scoring among U.S.-born players in NHL history.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Thursday night. Carolina then continues its road trip at Columbus on Sunday. Chicago travels to Dallas to face the Stars on Sunday.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • VanVleet topples DeRozan's single-game franchise points record

    Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.

  • Hawks launch 'Courtside Karen' investigation as video reportedly shows LeBron calling husband 'Ol' steroid ass'

    LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."

  • Report: Haircuts landed Chiefs players on NFL's COVID list

    Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.

  • Andrelton Simmons reveals he opted out of last season while battling depression, suicidal thoughts

    The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.

  • Report: NBA to enforce face mask rules during games, will penalize players and staff

    The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

  • The Oilers have some cleaning up to do

    The Edmonton Oilers need to get out the brooms and start stringing some wins together.

  • Tua Tagovailoa says he's 'not too sure' he'll be with Dolphins next year amid Deshaun Watson rumors

    Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.

  • Yuta Watanabe has big fans in Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.

  • Name Change: Rogers Cup tennis tournament renamed National Bank Open

    Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers for Week 4: David Pastrnak returns with a bang

    Let's check in on the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 4 of the NHL season.

  • Martellus Bennett goes on deep Twitter rant on dark side of NFL: 'It’s some really dangerous s***'

    "Football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me."

  • Toffoli, Anderson each score twice, Canadiens down Canucks 5-3 in Weber's 1,00th game

    MONTREAL — Led by Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson, the Montreal Canadiens' off-season acquisitions are paying big dividends 10 games into the 2020-21 season. Toffoli and Anderson each scored twice on Tuesday as the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber's 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Toffoli and Anderson, as well as other newcomers including veteran forward Corey Perry, backup goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Joel Edmundson, have fit like a glove so far with a Canadiens team looking to build on an unexpected post-season run last year. "We're having success because that was the goal from the get-go when we made those kinds of deals," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. "So far it's working out well. "We're 10 games in so that's certainly encouraging, but as I often mention it's a long year and we've just got to keep plugging away." Toffoli, whose second goal was a highlight reel-worthy backhander, continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks. "We always thought that Tyler Toffoli was really good at scoring goals and was a smart player we could use in all sorts of situations, well that's what he's doing," Julien said. "He's killing penalties, on the power play, 5-on-5, and that goal he scored tonight on the backhand was a beauty." Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry's empty-net goal to cap the scoring. Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli's second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season. Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0). Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver. Montreal, which kicked off the two-game series between the teams with a 6-2 win on Monday, improved to 4-0-1 against the Canucks, outscoring them 28-15 over those five games. Anderson, acquired from Columbus in an off-season trade that sent forward Max Domi to the Blue Jackets, is proving to be every bit the power forward the Canadiens have been craving for years. He scored the first two goals of the game and now has six on the season. He had just one goal in 26 games last year with Columbus. The big winger opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period. Ben Chiarot sent the puck toward the Vancouver goal and it wound up in front of Anderson, who outmuscled Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield and put the puck past Demko. Montreal went up 2-0 with three minutes left in the opening period after Suzuki picked off a bad outlet pass in the Canucks zone. Suzuki's shot was blocked by Tyler Myers but the puck went right to Brett Kulak, whose shot was tipped in by Anderson. The Canadiens rode their momentum into the second period and had a couple of chances to score on an early power play, but Demko made a couple of big saves on Perry. That seemed to give the Canucks some life, and Roussel scored his first of the season when picked up a rebound and beat Allen at 4:20 of the second. Toffoli restored Montreal's two-goal lead when he tipped in a Joel Edmundson shot at 12:29 of the second, then put the Canadiens up 4-1 around three minutes later when he outmanoeuvred former Hab Jordie Benn and fired a backhand past Demko. Toffoli played 10 regular-season games and seven post-season games with the Canucks last season after Vancouver acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, US$17 million contract with the Canadiens in October. Pettersson scored his fourth of the year on a power play 53 seconds into the third period with a slick wrist shot over Allen form the right face-off circle. The Canucks sent Demko to the bench for an extra attacker and were rewarded for late pressure when Pearson scored with 42 second left. But Petry put the game away with an empty-netter. Toffoli passed up a chance at a hat trick to set up Petry, who was in a better position to score. "I think if we had have had a two-goal lead I would have tried to be a bit selfish," Toffoli said. "But honestly we had a good game and Jake played well in net, so didn't want to mess that up for him." Vancouver was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-4. "I thought we played well tonight," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "Played like a team that knew what it needed to do to win. It was a grinding game early, slowly got a few more chances, just came up short." Weber's 1,000th game was acknowledged at a stoppage in play halfway through the first period. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as crowd noise was piped into the empty Bell Centre. Weber was toasted by members of the Canadiens and his former team, the Nashville Predators, in video messages during breaks in the action, and posters created by his daughters were on display. "Maybe it's a little unfortunate that his family and friends couldn't go to the game with the situation going on, but I thought they did a tremendous job," Anderson said Weber's tribute. "Not every day you get to play your 1,000th game and it was such a special night just to be a part of it, and seeing Webs being such a great leader and going through that." NOTES: The Canadiens will show a video tribute during Montreal's game Thursday against Ottawa as part of ceremony with Weber's family present. Additionally, a painting of Weber will be unveiled and he will be presented with a silver stick by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. ... Weber has 220 goals and 357 assists over his 1,000 games. ... Roussel returned to the Canucks' lineup after being held out as a healthy scratch on Monday. ... The Canucks open up the first of three games in Toronto on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 10 things: Fred VanVleet just couldn't miss on record-setting night

    Fred VanVleet set a new franchise record, dropping 54 points on the Magic Tuesday night in an easy Raptors win.

  • Cards welcome Arenado | FastCast

    The Cardinals introduce five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado, plus the Blue Jays welcome Marcus Semien on this edition of FastCast

  • Pacers top Memphis 134-116, snap Grizzlies' 7-game streak

    INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak. The Pacers bulit a double-digit lead early and kept adding to it, finishing with a season-high point total. Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds and recorded his 14th double-double in 16 starts. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers (12-9). The Grizzlies entered with the NBA's longest active win streak and ended up one victory shy of matching the franchise record of eight straight wins set four times, most recently in 2015. The Pacers started strong and led by as many as 15 points, on the way to a 37-27 edge after one period. The 37 points were a season high for the first quarter. The Pacers kept the pressure on, building a 71-50 lead at halftime. The 71 first-half points were another season high. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points. The Pacers' Jeremy Lamb finished with 19 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games after starting the season late due to injury. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Had another streak end at four games with at least seven players scoring in double figures. They had six in double digits. ... Are 6-2 on the road, 3-5 at home. ... Ja Morant is one of just two players averaging 20 points, seven assists, and shooting at least 50% (Nikola Jokic). Pacers: Improved to 5-5 since trading All-Star Victor Oladipo. ... Turner leads the NBA with 70 blocked shots, 17 more than the next player. ... Are No. 1 in points in the paint with an average of 54.4. UP NEXT Grizzlies: Host Houston on Thursday. Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Ehlers goal stands up as winner for Winnipeg Jets in 3-2 win over Flames

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored the eventual game-winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames. Trevor Lewis and Derek Forbort also scored for Winnipeg (6-3-1). Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary (4-4-1). Both clubs played their backup goalies Tuesday following Calgary's 4-3 shootout win Monday. Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit stopped 29-of-31 shots for his second win of the season, while Calgary counterpart David Rittich turned away 25-of-28 shots. Thursday's rematch in Winnipeg will be the third meeting in four days for the two clubs. The Jets led by two goals after the first period for the second night in a row, but defended that lead which they hadn't done the previous night. After a scoreless second period, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 10:53. Tkachuk was denied by Brossoit on a breakaway. Johnny Gaudreau put the rebound off the crossbar and onto the Winnipeg goalie's back for Tkachuk to sweep into the net. A deft deflection by Ehlers at 13:32 of the first period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge heading into the second. Ehlers bunted an airborne puck over Rittich on a Dylan DeMelo point shot for the Dane's sixth goal of the season. A three-goal burst in a 65-second span started with Lewis's short-handed goal at 6:40, followed by Forbort scoring at 7:10 and Tkachuk at 7:45. Tkachuk tapped in Dillon Dube's cross-ice pass. Neal Pionk skated the puck zone to zone and dished to Forbort, who beat Rittich high glove side for the first goal of the season by a Jets defenceman. Winnipeg's Mason Appleton corralled a Flames giveaway on their own blue-line, skated the puck down low and fed Lewis in the slot to beat Rittich's glove. The Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home. That will be the only time this season Winnipeg faces the same opponent four games in a row. Notes: Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine straight games to open the season and is one assist away from a career 300 . . . Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Hawaii plans $6M in upgrades to play home games at campus field with Aloha Stadium unavailable

    The longtime Pro Bowl site is not hosting events with fans for the foreseeable future after the stadium is reportedly set to be condemned.

  • Mad Bets: Chiefs-Bucs Prop Bets

    Minty&nbsp;Bets, Liz Loza & Matt Harmon debate a few&nbsp;prop&nbsp;bets&nbsp;for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Sunday, February 7.

  • UFC veteran Frankie Edgar's remarkable career isn't close to being over

    “I’m the same person who I was in 2007 when I first stepped into the Octagon.”

  • VanVleet sets Raptors mark with 54 in 123-108 win at Orlando

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night. VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17 of 23 from the field and 9 for 9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan on Jan. 1, 2018. The fifth-year guard out of Wichita State easily topped his previous high of 36 points set last season by scoring 17 in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 18 in the third and six more in the fourth before being lifted after the outcome was decided. VanVleet’s previous best for 3s in a regular-season game was seven. He made eight in a playoff game last October against Brooklyn. Toronto, which entered second in the NBA in 3s and attempts per game, connected on 20 of 46 shots from beyond the arc. Once 2-8, the Raptors won for the seventh time in the past 11 games. They beat the reeling Magic for a second time in three nights and for the seventh consecutive time over the past three seasons. Norman Powell had 23 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Orlando, which has lost 12 of 14, tried almost every guard on its roster against the 6-foot-1 VanVleet with little to no success. He had three 3-pointers from at least 30 feet and hit a trio of catch-and-shoot 3s in transition. VanVleet equaled the franchise record of 52 points with a layup with 4:45 to play and then set the new mark on another layup with 3:46 left. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 12 of Orlando’s first 14 points and finished with 21. Rookie guard Cole Anthony chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds. The teams were playing for a second straight game after squaring off Sunday in Tampa — the Raptors’ temporary home. Toronto won that game, 115-102, behind 30 points from Pascal Siakam to break a three-game losing streak. VanVleet almost single-handedly gave the Raptors a 64-60 halftime lead with his torrid long-range shooting. He missed his first shot of the night — a 9-foot jumper — and then drilled his next four 3-pointers. He added a fifth 3 late in the first quarter and then drilled three more from beyond the arc in the second. He set Raptors season highs for points in a quarter (17 in the first) and a half (28 in the first). TOWN HALLS The Magic will host the first of four virtual town halls featuring guard Michael Carter-Williams, coach Steve Clifford, CEO Alex Martins and Chief Diversity Officer Esu Ma’at on Wednesday as the franchise celebrates Black History Month. The town hall will focus on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion within the Magic staff, and fans are invited to join. The Magic will host one virtual town hall per week in February featuring different topics. “It’s an opportunity for us to keep the conversation going and bring awareness,” Clifford said. TIP-INS Raptors: Missed their first six shots and fell behind 11-0, but responded by making seven of the next nine — including five straight 3s — to take a 23-18 lead. … Powell started after missing two games with a bruised quadriceps. OG Anunoby, who was listed as a game-time decision, missed his fourth straight game with a calf strain. … Lowry’s hip check to the right knee of Orlando forward Aaron Gordon on Sunday was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul by the NBA on Monday. Clifford denounced the play on Tuesday, saying, “At any level of basketball there’s no place in our game for that. You can end a guy’s career, you can end his season just like what happened last year (with Lowry fouling Gordon). He’s a terrific player, but it’s an unfortunate play.” Lowry was booed by fans during pregame introductions. Magic: Orlando was without Gordon, who severely sprained his left ankle later in Sunday’s game against Toronto. Gordon is expected to miss more than a month. … With the Magic already minus power forwards Jonathan Isaac, Al-Farouq Aminu and Gordon because of injuries, the team welcomed the return of rookie Chuma Okeke. The 2019 first-round pick played for the first time since Dec. 31, when he sustained a bone bruise in his left knee and missed the next 16 games. He made his first four shots Tuesday and scored 10 first-half points for the first double-digit scoring night of his career. UP NEXT Raptors: In the midst of a six-game road trip, Toronto plays at Brooklyn on Friday. Magic: Orlando hosts Chicago on Friday and Saturday in a two-game set. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press