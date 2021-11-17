Svechnikov and Carolina take on Anaheim

Carolina Hurricanes (12-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-4-3, first in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +126, Hurricanes -153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Svechnikov and Carolina square off against Anaheim. He currently ranks ninth in the in the NHL with 18 points, scoring seven goals and recording 11 assists.

The Ducks are 7-2-1 on their home ice. Anaheim has scored 57 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. Troy Terry leads the team with 11.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-1-0 away from home. Carolina ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Terry has 14 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with seven goals and has 18 points. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-0-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

