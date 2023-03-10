SVB tells staff to work from home

March 10 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group told its employees in a memo on Friday that they should work from home until further notice.

"SVB is undergoing a series of conversations that have not been concluded yet to determine next steps for the company," the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Essential and branch employees are excluded from the request to work from home, the memo added.

SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington, D.C. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)