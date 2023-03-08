SVB Financial launches $1.75 bln stock, convertible offerings

March 8 (Reuters) - SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday it intends to offer $1.25 billion of its common stock and $500 million of depositary shares in separate offerings.

The California-based financial company also said it sold about $21 billion of securities, which will result in an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Shares of SVB were down 15% in trading after the bell.

SVB said it had entered into an additional agreement with private equity company General Atlantic, which will purchase $500 million of common stock at the public offering price in a separate private transaction.

Up to Wednesday's close of $267.83, the company had a market value of $15.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.

SVB said Goldman Sachs and SVB Securities will act as book-running managers for each offering.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)