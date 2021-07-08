Suzzanne Douglas, star of 'The Parent 'Hood' and 'When They See Us,' dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress known for her roles in "The Parent 'Hood" and "When They See Us," has died. She was 64.

Douglas' agent Jamie Harris confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The industry has lost a truly gifted and talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas," the statement reads. "She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. Her family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time."

Though Harris did not disclose Douglas' official cause of death, the agent wrote that the the actress died after "a battle with a long illness."

According to IMDb, Douglass appeared in numerous films and television shows from 1981 to 2020, including "Bones," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," 2003's "School of Rock," 1998's "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" and 2015's "Whitney."

One of her most famous roles was Jerri Peterson in the sitcom "The Parent 'Hood," which chronicled the lives of the Peterson family and ran from 1995 to 1999. More recently, Douglass starred in the 2019 mini-series "When They See Us" as Grace Cuffee.

Robert Townsend, who co-starred with Douglas in "The Parent 'Hood," mourned her death on Twitter Wednesday.

My heart is full ,because yesterday I lost, my amazing dancing partner on TV for 5 years Suzanne Douglas. We did “Work”on THE PARENT’HOOD.I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears… her regal bright light will be missed…. pic.twitter.com/RHT0rrd4zb — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) July 7, 2021

"I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears," he wrote. "her regal bright light will be missed…."

Ava DuVernay, who created "When They See Us," remembered Douglas on Twitter as "a quiet, elegant force."

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

"A gentlewoman," she added. "A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."

According to Douglas' website, the actress also performed on Broadway, starring in "The Threepenny Opera," "The Tap Dance Kid and "It’s a Grand Night for Singing."

Douglas' website also notes she was "the first African-American" to play the role of Dr. Bearing in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Wit" at the George Street Playhouse in New Jersey.

She earned a masters degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music, according to her website.

