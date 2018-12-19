Suzuki won't repeat 2017 engine choice error in MotoGP - Alex Rins

Suzuki won't repeat engine error - Rins

Alex Rins say he is "not afraid" of the Suzuki MotoGP team repeating its infamous 2017 engine specification error, as it prepares to select its '19 version.

Suzuki's 2017 campaign was derailed by Andrea Iannone making an incorrect selection of engine specification for that season, with Rins sidelined with injury and unable to inform the decision.

It bounced back this year with eight podiums thanks to the help of technical concessions earned from 2017.

It has now lost those concessions and means there is emphasis on making the correct engine call for next year, with Suzuki having already trialled a new engine and chassis during post-season testing.

Rins is confident Suzuki will not repeat its previous mistakes.

"I'm not afraid, because with both engines and both chassis I've been fast," said Rins.

"Now it's up to the bosses, and I leave everything in the hands of the engineers.

"We will choose the best option. We did a lot of comparisons, they have a lot of information.

"I am happy with both, the feeling is nice with both engines.

"The positive point is that the new engine has more power, more potential. The negative points, I don't want to say.

"The important thing is Suzuki works very hard, in Malaysia we are waiting for new things, we will see what happens.

"These two [test] days were very positive days because we tried everything, new frames and also a new engine."

Rins finished second three times in 2018 and believe he is now "ready to win" for the first time in MotoGP.

In what became his breakthrough year, the Suzuki rider finished in the top six in each of the final seven races of 2018 to finish fifth in the drivers' standings.

Rins believe he has now "earned more respect" because of his 2018 season.

"Next year I'm going to fight to the max," said the 22-year-old, who signed a two-year extension with Suzuki earlier in 2018.

"I have a lot of experience now. From Holland [at Assen], when Suzuki brought a more powerful engine, I started to feel better.

"I think I've earned more respect from others. We have been taking small steps upwards. I didn't expect to score so many podiums [five] at all."

