Gallagher ends long goal drought, Suzuki scores winner as Habs stay alive

TORONTO — The Montreal Canadiens watched two Eastern Conference rivals bow out of the NHL's playoff bubble before facing elimination themselves Wednesday night.

Brendan Gallagher made sure his team still has a pulse in the league's summer restart.

The gritty winger snapped his frustrating post-season goal drought, Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied the score in the third period, and the Canadiens defeated the Flyers 5-3 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Joel Armia added two goals, while Phillip Danault sealed it into an empty net late for the Canadiens, who still trail the best-of-seven matchup 3-2. Game 6 goes Friday back at Scotiabank Arena.

Gallagher was benched for much of the third in Tuesday's 2-0 loss in Game 4 that pushed Montreal to the brink, but showed his uncanny determination from the drop of the puck in a do-or-die encounter.

"That's the Gally we love," Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller said of the heart-and-soul competitor. "He brought guys into the fight."

Gallagher gave Montreal a 3-2 lead in the second on a four-minute power play, batting Suzuki's aerial pass out of mid-air before looking skyward in relief at 11:30.

"He's been getting down on himself for not scoring," said Suzuki, a 21-year-old-rookie. "It's nice to get that monkey off his back."

Gallagher, who scored on his league-leading 37th shot of the restart, snapped a personal nine-game post-season scoring slump dating back to 2017.

"One of the biggest hearts of any guy I've ever played with," said Montreal goalie Carey Price, who finished with 26 saves. "We know what we get from him ... he came up with a big one for us."

Gallagher wasn't available to the media post-game after losing a tooth following a cross-check to the face from Philadelphia defenceman Matt Niskanen that went uncalled in the third.

After two straight shutout losses, Muller challenged his top line of Gallagher, Danault and Tomas Tatar before the opening faceoff, and the trio set the tone early.

"This was a character win with our group," Muller said. "It started right from the first shift tonight with Phil's line and the intensity that Gally brought."

Brett Kulak and Jonathan Drouin chipped in with two assists apiece for Montreal, while Suzuki added his helper for a two-point night.

Jakub Voracek scored twice for the Flyers — both on a five-minute power play in the second period — and added an assist, while Joel Farabee had the other Philadelphia goal. Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier registered two assists each. Carter Hart, who was coming off those back-to-back shutouts, finished with 28 stops.

"There might be one or two he might want to have back," Philadelphia head coach Alain Vigneault said of his goalie. "But at the end of the day we have a lot of faith in him. He's played extremely well for us. He'll be fine next game."

After the Flyers knotted the score 3-3 on Farabee's power-play redirection at 10:37 of the third, Suzuki took a Drouin pass from behind the Philadelphia net on the next shift and outwaited Hart to score his second of the post-season as the Canadiens delivered a decisive counterpunch in the back-and-forth tilt.

Montreal, which entered trailing 3-1 in the series despite giving up just five combined goals, watched the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes both get eliminated from the NHL's restart earlier Wednesday on the same sheet of ice following separate Game 5 losses.

The Tampa Bay Lightning downed Columbus 5-4 in overtime, while the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to advance. Montreal was actually the only one of four teams on the brink to stay alive after the Colorado Avalanche thumped the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to win that series 4-1 in the Edmonton bubble.

Philadelphia got a power play seven minutes into the third, but Price snagged Giroux's shot through a screen. Kevin Hayes then had a partial break, leading to a tripping call and Farabee's third that briefly drew the Flyers level before Suzuki responded to keep the Canadiens from going home.

"Every time we kind of gained momentum we got scored on right away," Voracek said. "During the regular season we usually carry that momentum into the next shift, today they absolutely killed us with that."

Story continues