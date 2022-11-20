Suzuki scores shootout winner to lead Canadiens past Flyers 5-4

·3 min read

MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-4 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Cole Caufield scored two goals, including the game-tying marker to force overtime for Montreal (9-8-1). Christian Dvorak and Mike Matheson added the others.

Jake Allen stopped 25-of-29 shots in regulation and overtime for the Canadiens.

Owen Tippett, with two goals, Travis Sanheim and Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia (7-7-4). Zack MacEwan recorded two assists and Carter Hart made 28 saves.

The Flyers took control with two early goals. Scott Laughton followed a missed a shot from the slot with a backhand pass to Sanheim who broke the ice 39 seconds into the game.

Philadelphia doubled its lead at 2:55 of the first period when Tippett carried the puck from his own zone and beat Allen glove side with a wrist shot.

After Brendan Gallagher blocked teammate Arber Xhekaj’s shot from the point, Dvorak zoomed forward to tap the puck in and score his fourth of the season at 4:07 for Montreal.

Minutes later, Canadiens centre Sean Monahan pushed the puck past the goal line from inside Hart’s crease, only for it to be called a no-goal. After a review, the initial decision was reversed before being challenged by Flyers coach John Tortorella for goaltender interference. Philadelphia won the challenge and the play was overturned once again.

The Habs got their goal back on a five-on-three power play at 17:49 of the first. Caufield’s slapshot, aided by a Nick Suzuki screen, beat Hart and levelled the score.

Matheson gave Montreal its first lead of the night 11:55 into the second period when he accepted a Suzuki backhand pass and beat Hart from the slot.

Tippett shocked Allen by shooting off the faceoff and tied the game at 3-3 just under four minutes later.

Hayes found the Flyers’ go-ahead goal when he grabbed the puck following a blocked shot and scored from atop the left face-off circle 8:17 into the third.

Montreal pulled Allen from the net for an extra attacker and Caufield found the tying goal on a one-timer with three seconds remaining in regulation.

After a scoreless overtime, Suzuki was the lone player to score in the shootout, sealing the win for the Canadiens.

NOTE: Laughton left the game early in the third period after getting checked into the boards by Kaiden Guhle and hitting the ice awkwardly.

MATHESON’S DEBUT

Defenceman Mike Matheson finally played his first game in a Canadiens uniform. The 28-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que. missed the first 17 games of the season with an abdominal sprain.

In his official homecoming, Matheson was on the ice for both of Philadelphia's first period goals but redeemed himself by opening his account in the second period.

HAYES POINT STREAK

With his goal, Kevin Hayes has recorded at least one point in five consecutive games. In total, Hayed picked up six points (three goals, three assists) during the streak.

NEXT UP

The Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

The Flyers will return home to welcome the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press

