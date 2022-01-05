Suzuki Jimny SUV Is A Combination Of Practicality And Utility

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Japanese SUV could be the next addition in your automotive stable for its utility and sporty interior styling.

Japanese SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in our time due to their incredible over-engineering, excellent reliability, and low price. While they are rarely the most potent cars or the most iconic, they always manage to get the job done with the kind of grace and can-do attitude that only a Japanese car can present. That makes these vehicles the perfect off roading SUVs due to their ability to accomplish virtually anything with the right wheel, tire, and suspension setup. As such, Japanese SUVs are the vehicle of choice for offroading legends, daily drivers, and teenagers alike. Luckily these cars like the ones mentioned above are abundant but the vehicle we aim to show you today is truly special. So what makes this car so unique?

This Suzuki Jimny 4X4 was produced in just 2021, which means everything from the tastefully crafted interior to the sturdy and reliable engine. Under the hood is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine which provides a refreshing relief from the current electric SUV phase that seems to have engulfed the majority of automakers. Having been produced so recently, this thing is a perfect example of a well-built, high-quality, and practical automobile that will always run and drive without a hitch for the majority of its life.

The full force of that four-banger engine adds up to 100 horsepower and 95 ft/lbs of torque at 6,000 rpm. That is sent through an intelligently designed four-speed automatic transmission which allows the SUV to speed up to 111 mph, which is more than enough to keep up with most offroading trails and roadways. Interior quality is an increasing concern for automotive enthusiasts and commuters alike. This car seems to be at the forefront of innovation in this area and the exterior styling. This is the perfect car for anyone looking to get into a streetable off-roading SUV with tons of utility and performance to match.

Story continues

This car will be sold at the Maple Bros. Auction in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 19-20. There is still time to Consign and Register to bid for this sale. Please go to maplebrothersauction.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.