Suzuki homers to extend hot start, Cubs beat Rockies 6-4

  Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Ashton Goudeau in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Ashton Goudeau in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo heads down the third-base line to score on a double hit by Nico Hoerner off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo heads down the third-base line to score on a double hit by Nico Hoerner off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, pulls starting pitcher Austin Gomber, center, from the mound as third baseman Ryan McMahon looks on after Gomber issued an intentional walk to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki to load the bases in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, pulls starting pitcher Austin Gomber, center, from the mound as third baseman Ryan McMahon looks on after Gomber issued an intentional walk to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki to load the bases in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes heads to the dugout to end the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes heads to the dugout to end the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner follows the flight of his double to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner follows the flight of his double to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki heads to first base after drawing a walk from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
MICHAEL KELLY
·2 min read
In this article:
DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday.

Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal had three hits and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs.

Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. The outfielder from Japan has reached base in all nine games to begin his Cubs career.

Rowan Wick (1-0) won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save.

Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.

The Cubs roughed up Colorado starter Austin Gomber (0-1) for five runs — four earned — in 4 1/3 innings. Contreras hit a solo homer in the first, Hoerner had a two-run double in the second and Frank Schwindel made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the third.

Gomber was chased in the fifth when the Cubs loaded the bases with one out. Yan Gomes had an RBI single off reliever Ashton Goudeau.

Chicago starter Drew Smyly struck out four in 4 2/3 innings and left after a single by Yonathan Daza put runners on first and second with two outs. Scott Effross got Connor Joe to ground out to end the inning, but the Rockies came back in the sixth.

Elias Diaz’s RBI single gave Colorado its first run and McMahon hit his first homer of the year off Michael Rucker to make it 5-3.

Suzuki’s solo homer in the seventh made it a three-run game.

Colorado loaded the bases twice in the bottom of the seventh but managed just one run on Kris Bryant’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) threw a bullpen Saturday and is expected to face hitters in the coming days. The next step would be a minor league rehab assignment. ... LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since spring training.

Rockies: Placed INF Garrett Hampson on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right hand and recalled infielder Colton Welker from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... OF Randal Grichuk returned to the lineup after missing three games with back soreness. He went 2 for 4.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 7.00 ERA) opens a home series against Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-0, 2.08) makes his home debut when Colorado begins a three-game series against Philadelphia on Monday night.

