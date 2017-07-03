Suzuki hits 2nd HR in 12th, Braves finish sweep of A's

Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki, right, celebrates with Dansby Swanson (7) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' John Axford in the twelfth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Kurt Suzuki led off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

One inning after closer Jim Johnson got his sixth blown save, Suzuki lined a shot to left on a 3-1 pitch from John Axford (0-1). Suzuki also homered off starter Sean Manaea to begin the second.

It's the third multihomer of Suzuki's career and first since 2011 when he was with Oakland. The veteran catcher had not gone deep against his previous club until these homers helped Atlanta finish its six-game West Coast trip on a positive note after a rocky beginning.

Johnson (6-1) got the win despite three walks, and Arodys Vizcaino retired three batters for his second save. Vizcaino got Franklin Barreto to fly out with two runners on to end it.

The Braves wasted leads of 2-0 and 3-2 but held on to win for the 11th time in 15 games.

Khris Davis hit his 23rd home run and reached base four times for the A's. Oakland has lost five straight.

The A's wasted multiple opportunities to win in extra innings. They stranded two runners in the 10th, and Rajai Davis struck out looking against Johnson with the bases loaded to end the 11th.

Atlanta took a 3-2 lead when Kemp doubled off the wall in center with two outs in the 11th. Oakland rookie Jaycob Brugman attempted to make a leaping catch but missed.

Bruce Maxwell's RBI single off Johnson in the bottom of the inning tied it.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Freddie Freeman played third base Saturday as he began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. He had a walk and a strikeout in two plate appearances before the game was suspended due to rain. He is next expected to play Monday after taking Sunday off. Freeman has missed 44 games with a fractured left wrist.

Athletics: 3B Ryon Healy left the game after the second inning because of back spasms. ... Manager Bob Melvin is hopeful of getting SS Marcus Semien back for a four-game series in Seattle before the All-Star break. Semien has been out since April 15 with a fractured scaphoid bone. ... Matt Chapman was slated to play 3B for Class A Stockton and is likely to rejoin the big league club Monday.

UP NEXT

Braves: Following a day off Monday, LHP Sean Newcomb (1-2, 1.48) will make his first career appearance against Houston on Tuesday in the opener of a brief two-game homestand.

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (5-7, 5.02) makes his first start since June 23 on Monday in the series opener against the White Sox. Cotton's last start was a win against the White Sox.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball