Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox 5-2

  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki heads to first base as Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias mishandles the ball for an error in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki heads to first base as Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias mishandles the ball for an error in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, left, jokes with head athletic trainer P.J. Mainville, of the Chicago Cubs, as players warm up before a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant, left, jokes with head athletic trainer P.J. Mainville, of the Chicago Cubs, as players warm up before a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) reacts after giving up an RBI-double to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) reacts after giving up an RBI-double to Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki misses a fly ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki misses a fly ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias lines out against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele to end the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias lines out against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele to end the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ethan Roberts, left, waits to be pulled from the mound after walking Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to force in a run in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ethan Roberts, left, waits to be pulled from the mound after walking Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to force in a run in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Chicago Cubs shortstop Jonathan Villar, top, fields the throw from the outfield to put out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza, bottom, who was trying to advance from second to third base on a single hit by Kris Bryant in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Chicago Cubs shortstop Jonathan Villar, top, fields the throw from the outfield to put out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza, bottom, who was trying to advance from second to third base on a single hit by Kris Bryant in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
MIKE CRANSTON
·3 min read
DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night.

Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2).

Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza's baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant's second series against his former team.

Bryant, the NL MVP when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, was traded to San Francisco in July and signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies after the lockout.

Schwindel had a run-scoring single in the first and went deep to right to lead off the sixth after the Rockies had sliced the lead to 3-2. Ian Happ's RBI single made it 5-2 and chased Freeland, who allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

C.J. Cron had an RBI single off Ethan Roberts, who also walked in a run after replacing Justin Steele with one out in the fifth. Keegan Thompson (1-0) took over and got Elias Diaz to fly to right with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save as the Cubs hung on despite hitting into five double plays.

Bryant singled to left in the third and ninth and hit a liner that fell in front of Happ in left in the fifth. But Daza thought the ball might be caught and was forced at third.

Bryant was the center of attention before the game.

“I want to do what I did there for another team,” Bryant said, while noting how few players he knows from the Cubs’ retooled roster. “I enjoyed my time in Chicago, but I don’t know if it warrants a press conference every time I play them.”

SUZUKI GAFFES

Suzuki cost the Cubs a run in the third. After reaching on shortstop Jose Iglesias' throwing error and with Villar at third, Suzuki was doubled off first on Yan Gomes' one-out flyball to right that should have been a sacrifice fly.

Suzuki also miscommunicated with second baseman Nick Madrigal on Diaz's fly to shallow right that fell and was ruled a single in the fourth. But with two on, Steele got Iglesias to ground into an inning-ending double play.

BRYANT & ROSS

Bryant and Cubs manager David Ross, buddies and former Chicago teammates, traded barbs before the game.

“It's hard to see him as a manager because I just think back to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ looking like a fool,” Bryant said, smiling.

Ross reminisced about when Bryant set up his @GrandpaRossy_3 Instagram account in 2016.

“Why did I have to be Grandpa? I was still playing,” Ross said, adding, “I got to watch him grow from a prospect to MVP and all the things he's done. And he's a pretty great human being."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Ross was back after missing most of Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh with a stomach illness.

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (forearm inflammation) has begun throwing again in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (0-0, 1.80 ERA) faces RHP German Marquez (0-0, 1.29) on Friday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

