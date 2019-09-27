Suzuka reinstated as Super Formula season opener

Suzuka has opened every Super Formula season since 2010, but the Japanese Formula 1 venue was swapped with Fuji in the provisional 2020 calendar issued in July.

That was among several changes made to next year's schedule because of the Tokyo Olympics, the other major difference being the addition of a two-month break to avoid a clash with the Games.

However, Super Formula has now announced that the opening two rounds of the season will revert to their original positions, with Suzuka hosting the season opener on April 4-5 and Fuji holding the second round on April 18-19.

All other rounds will retain their original slots, meaning the championship will also be decided at Suzuka on October 31 - November 1.

Super Formula didn’t provide an exact reason behind the decision to swap the two races, although the change could have been made to align itself with the All-Japan Superbike Championship calendar.

The first round of the JSB season is scheduled for April 4-5 at Suzuka - and Super Formula’s recent schedule change ensures the two series will continue to share the bill for another year.

Provisional 2020 calendar: