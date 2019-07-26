Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha pips Kawasaki to provisional pole

Rachit Thukral
motorsport.com

combined to set an average time of 2m06.619s astride the #21 YZF-R1, which proved enough to upset last year’s pole-sitting team Kawasaki.

’s stellar effort of 2m05.922s in the morning session.

lowered their average time in the afternoon, but just fell short of securing a second consecutive provisional pole for the factory Kawasaki squad.

on the #7 Yamaha.

The #1 F.C.C. TSR Honda team was seventh and the last to qualify within a second of the chart-topping Yamaha.

Qualifying for the Suzuka 8 Hours continues on Saturday, with the top 10 teams battling it out in Superpole-style Top 10 Trials session.

Qualifying results (Top 10 only):

1

21

Katsuyuki Nakasuga

Michael van der Mark

Alex Lowes 

Yamaha Factory Racing

2m06.619

2

10

Leon Haslam

Jonathan Rea

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki Racing

0.014s

3

33

Takumi Takahashi

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Stefan Bradl

Red Bull Honda

0.487s

4

634

Dominique Aegerter

Xavi Fores

Ryo Mizuno

HARC-Pro Honda

0.564s

5

12

Kazuki Watanabe

Yukio Kagayama

Sylvain Guintoli

Yoshimura Suzuki

0.568s

6

7

Broc Parkes

Marvin Fritz

Niccolo Canepa

YART Yamaha

0.690s

7

1

Mike de Meglio

Freddy Foray

Josh Hook

FCC TSR Honda

0.859s

8

090

Taiga Hada

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kousuke Akiyoshi

Teluru SAG RT Honda

1.297s

9

95

Bradley Ray

Tommy Bridewell

S-Pulse Suzuki

1.692s

10

19

Yuki Takahashi

Tomoyoshi Koyama

Troy Herfoss

Moriwaki Honda

2.139s

