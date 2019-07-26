Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha pips Kawasaki to provisional pole
combined to set an average time of 2m06.619s astride the #21 YZF-R1, which proved enough to upset last year’s pole-sitting team Kawasaki.
’s stellar effort of 2m05.922s in the morning session.
lowered their average time in the afternoon, but just fell short of securing a second consecutive provisional pole for the factory Kawasaki squad.
on the #7 Yamaha.
The #1 F.C.C. TSR Honda team was seventh and the last to qualify within a second of the chart-topping Yamaha.
Qualifying for the Suzuka 8 Hours continues on Saturday, with the top 10 teams battling it out in Superpole-style Top 10 Trials session.
Qualifying results (Top 10 only):
1
21
Katsuyuki Nakasuga
Michael van der Mark
Alex Lowes
Yamaha Factory Racing
2m06.619
2
10
Leon Haslam
Jonathan Rea
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Kawasaki Racing
0.014s
3
33
Takumi Takahashi
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Stefan Bradl
Red Bull Honda
0.487s
4
634
Dominique Aegerter
Xavi Fores
Ryo Mizuno
HARC-Pro Honda
0.564s
5
12
Kazuki Watanabe
Yukio Kagayama
Sylvain Guintoli
Yoshimura Suzuki
0.568s
6
7
Broc Parkes
Marvin Fritz
Niccolo Canepa
YART Yamaha
0.690s
7
1
Mike de Meglio
Freddy Foray
Josh Hook
FCC TSR Honda
0.859s
8
090
Taiga Hada
Tetsuta Nagashima
Kousuke Akiyoshi
Teluru SAG RT Honda
1.297s
9
95
Bradley Ray
Tommy Bridewell
S-Pulse Suzuki
1.692s
10
19
Yuki Takahashi
Tomoyoshi Koyama
Troy Herfoss
Moriwaki Honda
2.139s