Suzuka 8 Hours preview: Can Honda end Yamaha's hegemony?

Yamaha’s biggest challenge is likely to come from Honda, which has emerged as the pre-race favourite on the back of an authoritative run in testing.

Honda swept all three days of running earlier this month and heads to Suzuka as the only manufacturer to break the 2m06s mark.

The Asakadai-based manufacturer finished second on its return as a factory team last year, but the shortcomings of the Fireblade package were uncovered during the dry phases of the race.

’s four-race winning streak on the same bike in the All-Japan Superbike Championship.

# 21 Yamaha Factory Racing Team: Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark

# 21 Yamaha Factory Racing Team: Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark

To get back on the top spot, Honda will have to defeat the mighty Yamaha Factory Racing, which may not seem as quick but is the most complete team on the entire grid.

Last year proved to be another testament to the Iwata outfit's strength; while Kawasaki, Honda and Suzuki all enjoyed stints at the front, it was Yamaha that finished the race on top with a healthy lead.

made virtually no errors to sprint clear of its opposition in the final four hours.

- who was forced to miss last year’s race due to a collarbone fracture - form an unchanged line-up on the retro-liveried #21 machine for a third consecutive year, looking to extend their winning streak further.

#11 Kawasaki Team Green: Jonathan Rea, Kazuma Watanabe, Leon Haslam

#11 Kawasaki Team Green: Jonathan Rea, Kazuma Watanabe, Leon Haslam

One of the strongest contenders for last year’s event was Kawasaki, which appeared to have it in the bag just before the halfway point of the stage.

left it a distant third - and a lap down - in the final classification.

, instead of relying on its Japanese partner Team Green.

the new addition to the team.

Kawasaki missed out on three-crucial days of pre-race testing while it competed in the Laguna Seca WSBK round, and was forced to play catch-up during practice on Wednesday.

While it has a proven machine and a Superbike rider regarded by many as the finest of his generation, a lack of testing means Kawasaki will have to pull something special out of the bag to score its first Suzuka 8 Hours win in 25 years.

Another manufacturer that would like to end its own victory drought is Suzuki, which hasn’t won at Suzuka in the last 10 years.

. However, Suzuki was no match for Honda and Yamaha in testing earlier this month and did little to bridge the gap in Wednesday practice.

Something major will have to change between now and Sunday for Suzuki to have a shot at the podium in the 42nd edition of the event.

Other contenders

#5 F.C.C. TSR Honda, Honda: Damian Cudlin, Kazuma Watanabe, Patrick Jacobsen

#5 F.C.C. TSR Honda, Honda: Damian Cudlin, Kazuma Watanabe, Patrick Jacobsen Toni Börner

Toni Börner

While it would be a shock for a non-factory bike to win at Suzuka, some privateer teams will be expected to keep the works machines honest, if pre-race testing is anything to go by.

.

HARC-Pro, of course, has won three races for Honda in this decade, most recently in 2014, albeit only in years the factory HRC squad didn't take part.

. Former Avintia Ducati rider di Meglio is the new addition to the team and will make his Suzuka 8 Hours debut on the back of a podium finish in the MotoE season opener at Sachsenring.

in the historic eight-hour race.

The 42nd edition of Suzuka 8 Hours will take place on July 28.

#33 Red Bull Honda: PJ Jacobsen, Takumi Takahashi, Takaaki Nakagami

#33 Red Bull Honda: PJ Jacobsen, Takumi Takahashi, Takaaki Nakagami Jun Goto

Jun Goto