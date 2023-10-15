Suzanne Somers, “Three's Company” and “Step by Step” Actress, Dead at 76

The actress passed away "peacefully at home" surrounded by loved ones, PEOPLE confirms

Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles on 'Three's Company' and 'Step by Step,' has died. She was 76.

Somers died on Sunday morning, PEOPLE confirms. She would have been 77 on Monday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Somers’ longtime publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement shared on behalf of the actress’ family.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

According to Hay, a private family burial will take place this week, and a memorial will be held in November.

