Suzanne Somers, the star of sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step” and author of several self-help, health and wellness books, died Sunday morning at the age of 76.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist R. Couri Hay wrote in a statement to People.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on Oct. 16. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

A cause of death was not given.

After several small roles on TV shows like “The Rockford Files” and “The Six Million Dollar Man,” Somers landed the role of Chrissy Snow on ABC’s sitcom “Three’s Company” in 1977 opposite John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt. She rose to fame thanks to the role, but exited the series after five seasons over contract disputes.

In 1990, Somers starred in ABC’s “Step by Step” opposite Patrick Duffy, this time as a matriarch. The series ran for seven seasons.

Somers was also the woman who spearheaded a fitness craze when she released the ThighMaster in the 1990s. The easy-to-use device turned a mighty profit that Dax Holt calculated to be at least $299,250,000 when Somers appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in March 2022.

Her career as a writer was a “privilege” for Somers. She told publisher Penguin House that authoring over 25 books was “an opportunity to express my point of view or share a particular interest I have at the time. It’s also been an incredible source of self-education – I have used my celebrity status to pick the brains of the best and the brightest.

More to come…

The post Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ Actress, Dies at 76 appeared first on TheWrap.