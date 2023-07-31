Suzanne Somers Reveals Second Bout With Breast Cancer: 'I Put On My Battle Gear and Go to War'

“I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," the actress said

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers is giving an update on her health after a recent and private battle with cancer again.

The iconic actress and entrepreneur, 76, shared a statement to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that her breast cancer returned following her first diagnosis in 2000.

"I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f— pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she said. "It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, 'It’s back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough."

The Three’s Company star added that her producer husband, Alan Hamel, and son Bruce, 57, have been her support system since her first battle with cancer.

"My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20’s, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That’s the big upside of my cancer," she continued. "My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."

Related: Suzanne Somers' Cancer Was the 'Wake-Up Call' That Led to Her Organic Beauty Line

Steve Granitz/WireImage Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Somers has been vocal about her health journey over the years. In addition to her 2000 breast cancer diagnosis, the Step by Step actress also battled skin cancer. She told the outlet that she’s stayed on top of her health by maintaining a chemical-free and organic lifestyle, which she said doctors believe has saved her life.

Story continues

"My doctors said that if I didn’t lead a chemical free life, supported by bio-identical hormones, I would not likely be here today," she said. "I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America."

Hamel, 87, also recently gave an update on Somers’ latest cancer battle, opening up to PageSix about the ups and downs of his wife’s health.

“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia…which is the waiting room for cancer,” he told the outlet. “She has now dealt with her cancer once again. On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Despite being cancer-free, Hamel said that Somers isn’t ready to jump back into work, still focusing on her health instead.

“We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” he said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.