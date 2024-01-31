Suzanne Somers’ Iconic Palm Springs Home of 40 Years Back on Market for $9 Million 3 Months After Her Death

The late actress and her husband, Alan Hamel, bought the compound in 1977 and sold it for $8.5 million in 2021

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Kelly Peak Suzanne Somers' former Palm Springs estate.

Suzanne Somers’ former Palm Springs home of 40 years is officially back on the market.

The late Three’s Company star, who died at age 76 in Oct. 2023, sold her longtime desert hideaway in May 2021 for $8.5 million. She and husband Alan Hamel had taken it on and off the market several times over the years and even put it up for auction, before listing it with celebrity real estate agent Josh Flagg and his now-ex-husband Bobby Boyd in January 2021.

The new owners listed the 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom property for sale in April 2023 for nearly $13 million before taking it off that June, according to Zillow. They're now offering it again at a significantly lower price: $8.95 million. The listing is currently held by Scott Lyle of Compass.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Somers recalled the moment she and her husband knew the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was for them: “As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, ‘Let’s buy this’ and he said to me, ‘Could you please adopt a poker face so we don’t have to pay full price?' I was not able to contain my excitement and we paid more than full price."



Kelly Peak The funicular.

The sprawling mountain compound, composed of five buildings and accessed via funicular, was a one-of-a-kind haven for the star, who had a unique, if occasionally unconventional, purpose for every space.

“I sing in my dining room because it’s away from the other rooms. It has perfect acoustics,” she told PEOPLE of the cozy space complete with a fireplace. “There are nights I spend hours in that room and it’s thrilling. It’s a great place to rehearse.”

Kelly Peak The kitchen.

There's a chef’s kitchen that consists of two individual rooms and features rustic beamed ceilings. Elsewhere, buyers will find a butler's pantry and a hidden 2,000+ bottle wine cellar.

Kelly Peak One of the seven bedrooms.

The main suite is home to a private patio, outdoor shower, dramatic dressing area complete with a center island, his-and-hers closets, two home offices and a safe room.

The six spacious guest suites feature natural rock walls.



Kelly Peak The dressing room.

Kelly Peak The pool area.

In the same 2016 interview, Somers revealed why she thought the home was unlike any other.

“The layout of our home is unique,” she said. “It’s a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy. There are several bedroom buildings and several common buildings. It’s like a French village.”

Kelly Peak One of the five cottages on the property

The home also boasts an updated pool, an outdoor bathtub, and a private amphitheater, which was a later addition that the couple included while renovating the property. The main house was also expanded and additional guest houses were added.



The tub was a birthday present from Hamel, Somers explained. “He is such a romantic. We might go to my outdoor bathtub, share a tequila on ice and watch the moon while I soak in the bath with Epsom salts, surrounded by nature and the waterfall.”

Kelly Peak The outdoor bathtub.

The couple bought the compound in 1977, as an escape from their home in Venice, California - and the paparazzi chasing the actress, she previously told PEOPLE.

Somers had never been to Palm Springs before she purchased the home — but she said she “wanted a place where, as a family, we could roam free with privacy.”

Of her reasoning for eventually letting it go, she shared, “We are looking for a different lifestyle at this point. After 40 years, I think we all get an itch to change.” Somers said she was looking to downsize because her children were grown. “I want to build something very modern,” she shared. “Two or three bedrooms with large entertaining areas — and of course another amphitheater.” She added, laughing: “Once you have one you can’t live without it.”

PEOPLE confirmed the star died on Oct. 15, a few days shy of her 77th birthday.



