Suzanne Somers' Family and Loved Ones Gather for 'Tequila & Tributes' Celebration (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the program — created by Suzanne Somers' and Alan Hamel's daughter — for the Palm Springs event, where guests wore "sparkles and feathers in true Suzanne fashion"

JB Lacroix/WireImage Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers’ legacy was honored by her loved ones — and her most favorite things — in a celebration of life this week.

On Thursday, the actress' closest friends and family came together to "celebrate Suzanne’s incredible life" and her illustrious career in Hollywood following her death in early October.

Her husband Alan Hammel exclusively tells PEOPLE, “Suzanne loved cocktail parties and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert.”

Honoring Somers with the things she loved most, her celebration of life was themed “Tequila & Tributes” and guests were asked to don colorful cocktail attire with plenty of “sparkles and feathers in true Suzanne fashion.”

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Alan Hamel and his wife Suzanne Somers

The invitation and program for the memorial service featured a “beautiful illustration of Suzanne” that was designed by her step daughter Leslie Hamel. The late actress was pictured wearing a sparkly silver mini dress with matching gloves as she floated above a twinkling city scape.

“SUZANNE Our Brightest Star,” the cover of the program read.

R. Couri Hay The program for Suzanne Somers' Celebration of Life service

Somer’s “signature pink roses” covered the tables and guests were given a parting gift that included a holiday candle from her line of home fragrances in her favorite scent “Floating Gardenia.”

They were also given her “LOVE” bracelet alongside a quote from the Step by Step star: “It’s not who you are. It’s not what you have. It’s not what you do. It’s only about who you love and who loves you… and I love you.”

Caroline Somers/Instagram Suzanne Somers and her family members

Her son, Bruce Somers Jr., acted as the night’s master of ceremonies and led guests through an hour-long program filled with montages of the Three’s Company star’s career, family toasts and performances, videos of her singing and other family photos and memories.

Guests were “moved to tears from the touching tributes” given throughout the night and Hammel concluded with final remarks.

"Alan was remarkably gregarious and welcoming,” Somers' publicist, R. Couri Hay tells PEOPLE of the event. “It was a beautiful and extremely authentic evening filled with personal reminiscences, song, and of course, heart-stopping videos of Suzanne singing in Vegas and talking to the audience. It was so moving and heartfelt."

Hay continues, "Suzanne was definitely smiling down on us with the stars that came out as the evening went on after the sun set over the mountains..."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Suzanne Somers

A second memorial will take place in Somers’ hometown of San Bruno, California next week and the family will release portions of the celebrations later this month.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Somers died after her breast cancer spread throughout her body, PEOPLE confirmed. She was 76 and a day shy of her 77th birthday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay wrote in a statement shared on behalf of the actress’ family at the time.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”



