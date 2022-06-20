Suwinski hits 3 HRs, Pirates beat Giants 4-3

11 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Suwinski is the first Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game since Andrew McCutchen on Aug. 1, 2009.

The 23-year-old Suwinski took a sinker from starter Alex Cobb deep for a solo shot in the fourth before doing the same to Sam Long for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. He has 11 home runs in 47 games this season.

Thairo Estrada homered off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar leading off the top of the ninth, tying the game at 3. Bednar (3-1) was working his second inning of relief and struck out two of the final three batters to end the ninth.

BLUE JAYS 10, YANKEES 9

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his fifth career grand slam, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and Toronto rallied to stop New York's nine-game winning streak.

Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each hit home runs for the Yankees, who led 8-3 in the sixth inning. New York lost for just the second time in 18 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 17th home run and George Springer also connected for the Blue Jays.

Yankees relievers Miguel Castro and Wandy Peralta (1-1) couldn’t protect the five-run lead.

Yimi Garcia (1-3) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the win.

NATIONALS 9, PHILLIES 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and Washington avoided a five-game sweep.

The Nationals ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game road winning streak.

Nats starter Jackson Tetreault (1-1) earned his first major league victory in his second appearance. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three unearned runs over seven innings, with two walks, six hits and two strikeouts.

Tetreault was hit in the lower left leg by a 105.7 mph comebacker by Matt Vierling in the seventh. Athletic trainer Paul Lessard and manager Dave Martinez checked on Tetreault, who remained in the game after an extended delay. He finished the inning before walking to the dugout with a slight limp.

Maikel Franco’s sixth homer of the season put Washington up 8-3 in the fifth. Washington shortstop Luis García was 3 for 4.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (2-5) continued to struggle on the road. He lasted just two innings and 38 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits. He has a 7.27 ERA on the road, compared to 1.95 at home.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

Santander’s solo home run helped the Orioles win back-to-back series against the Rays for the first time since 2017.

Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was scratched Sunday morning because of a stomach virus. As a result, manager Brandon Hyde was forced into a bullpen game.

Austin Voth, claimed by the Orioles off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7, made his first start of the season and 23rd of his five-year career. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Orioles used seven pitchers and Nick Vespi (2-0) picked up the win after holding the Rays without a run over 11/3 innings. Jorge López earned his 11th save by getting the last four outs.

Corey Kluber (3-4) entered the game 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts against Baltimore. He gave up the homer to Santander in the first.

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as Detroit earned a split of the four-game series.

The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Rangers hit a homer in the first — this time, it was Corey Seager — only to let Grossman homer during a three-run reply in the bottom of the inning.

Dane Dunning (1-5) walked Victor Reyes to start the inning, then hit Harold Castro before Grossman slugged his second homer in 24 hours and second of the season.

MARLINS 6, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerar Encarnación had a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting Miami over the New York Mets.

Encarnación became the first player since at least 1901 with a grand slam and an outfield assist in his debut. He also stole a base in the ninth inning.

Wearing unfashionably high uniform No. 64, Encarnación struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats, then came to the plate with the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (7-2) trailing 1-0 in the seventh.

Seth Lugo relieved Chris Bassitt (5-5) with the bases loaded and fell behind 3-1 in the count. Encarnación took a called strike and then drove a 92.6 mph fastball 371 feet to the opposite field and over the right-field wall. He raised his right arm in triumph while rounding first base. He became the second Miami player with a grand slam for his first big league hit after Jeremy Hermida against St. Louis pitcher Alberto Reyes on Aug. 31, 2005.

BREWERS 6, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe each hit two-run homers as Milwaukee got its fourth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-7) had a solid outing, allowing four hits and three runs through six innings while striking out five. Devin Williams pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

The Brewers scored three in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-3). Andrew McCutchen doubled off the glove of leaping left fielder Tommy Pham and scored on a double by Luis Urías before Caratini’s homer.

BRAVES 6, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and Atlanta beat Chicago.

Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.

Anderson (6-3) struck out six and walked two in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 3-0 with a 4.37 ERA in four June starts.

Ian Happ had two of Chicago’s six hits. The Cubs dropped to 3-12 in their last 15 games.

While Anderson breezed through Chicago’s lineup for much of the day, Kyle Hendricks (2-6) struggled for the Cubs.

RED SOX 6, CARDINALS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched seven dominant innings with 10 strikeouts, Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer and Boston won its fifth straight series.

Trevor Story added a solo shot and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a go-ahead single for the Red Sox, who rebounded after getting blown out 11-2 on Saturday night for their 13th victory in 17 games.

St. Louis wrapped up just its second visit to Fenway Park in 14 years. The Cardinals have lost three of four.

Juan Yepez had a pinch hit three-run homer in the ninth and Tyler O’Neill had three hits for the Cardinals.

Pivetta (7-5) gave up just one run and four hits, with four walks. He’s 7-1 with a 1.77 ERA in his last nine starts. Tanner Houck struck out Brendan Donovan for the final out for his fourth save.

Andre Pallante (2-2) pitched sharply into the sixth for the Cardinals, allowing two runs, four hits, striking out four and walking one.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 3

DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and Colorado completed a three-game sweep.

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative.

Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.

Antonio Senzatela (3-3) pitched six strong innings, Elias Diaz also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado.

Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres.

Colorado broke it open with a big fifth. Brendan Rodgers and Cron had RBU singles against Blake Snell (0-4). Steven Wilson relieved and Grichuk hit a three-run drive that put the Rockies up 6-1.

ATHLETICS 4, ROYALS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping Oakland end an eight-game home losing streak.

Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep. Oakland, which won for the third time in 18 games overall, still owns the worst record in baseball at 23-45.

The Royals stranded six runners in scoring position and were shut out for the ninth time this season.

Koenig (1-2) gave up two hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Brady Singer (3-2) allowed six hits and three runs with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for Kansas City.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TWINS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and Arizona beat Minnesota.

Merrill Kelly (6-4) threw seven effective innings as the D-backs built their lead. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

The Diamondbacks took two of three games in the series.

Pavin Smith snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a single in the second. He added a solo homer in the fifth that gave Arizona a 3-1 lead.

Chris Archer (1-3) took the loss for the Twins after giving up two runs in four innings.

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Trout tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.

The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Max Stassi added an RBI double for the Angels, who won four of five against Seattle.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got the win, pitching the sixth inning with two strikeouts. Six Angels pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Logan Gilbert (7-3) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

GUARDIANS 5, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with the bases-loaded in the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez hit his first major league homer and scored the winning run, and Cleveland rallied to beat Los Angeles.

The surging Guardians took two of three from the Dodgers and have won 15 of their last 19. Cleveland was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez for the second straight game due to right thumb discomfort.

Shane Bieber struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings. The Guardians are unbeaten in their last 11 games when the right-hander is on the mound. Eli Morgan (3-2) got the win and Emmanuel Clase retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth for his 15th save.

Freddie Freeman homered and Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Dodgers. Andrew Heaney, making his first start in two months, went five-plus innings.

The Guardians loaded the bases against Craig Kimbrel (0-3) in the ninth. Gimenez had an RBI single with the infield drawn in and Ernie Clement added a sacrifice fly.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.