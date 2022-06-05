Suwinski gets 3 hits, Pirates blank Diamondbacks 3-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WES CROSBY
·2 min read
  • Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/4

    Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/4

    Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/4

    Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kyle Nelson, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/4

    Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kyle Nelson, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Cal Mitchell, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) singles off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kyle Nelson, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jack Suwinski
    Jack Suwinski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series. Suwinski hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, giving the Pirates a 2-1 win, after going 3 for 4 on Friday.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs in 29 2/3 innings over his past six starts.

David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Cal Mitchell started the fifth inning with with his first major-league home run, sending Zac Gallen’s cutter 370 feet over the Clemente Wall in right field and putting the Pirates up 1-0.

Gallen (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits, and had three walks and four strikeouts in his first loss since Sept. 13, 2021.

Suwinski stole third with one out in the sixth after his second double of the day and went home on a sac fly, extending the 2-0, before a bloop single from Ke’Bryan Hayes plated Tyler Heineman for the final run in the seventh.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte had his 16-game hitting streak end, going 0 for 4 with one strikeout.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: INF Cole Tucker was claimed off waivers from the Pirates and optioned to Triple-A Reno. … RHP Jacob Webb was designated for assignment.

Pirates: OF Travis Swaggerty, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2018 (No. 10 overall), was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. … INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Indianapolis, making room for Swaggerty.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates RHP Heath Hembree threw a live bullpen Sunday. He last pitched May 20 because of a right calf strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is expected to start Monday for the first of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Bumgarner has allowed a combined 14 earned runs in his past five starts (0-3) since giving up six in his first seven this season (2-1).

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (1-2, 2.32) will take the mound Tuesday for the first of a two-game set against the Detroit Tigers. He has surrendered more than two earned runs once in 10 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pro wrestling returns to P.E.I. with tribute show for Island superfan

    Jerry Arsenault stepped into a wrestling ring surrounded by hundreds of fans in Abrams Village on Saturday night. It is the area where Jerry's son, pro wrestling superfan Joey Arsenault, grew up. Joey died of a chromosome disorder in 2020 at the age of 38. Joey was always a wrestling fan. Even as a child he tried to launch his own company. Joey's father read to the crowd from a letter Joey wrote as a kid. "Do you want to wrestle in the WWF For Kids? It's real not fake but I'm going to hire a doc

  • Woman With Dementia Found Safe After Abduction in Winnipeg, Police Say

    A 63-year-old woman with dementia was safely located on Saturday afternoon, June 4, several hours after she was abducted when a male suspect stole the vehicle she was sitting in, Winnipeg Police said.In a press release, police said the victim, Sandra McLaughlin, was sitting inside a blue 2012 Jeep Patriot with a Manitoba license plate KXR 852 when an individual approached the vehicle, entered through the passenger’s side door, got behind the wheel, and drove off.Security footage released by police captured the moment the Jeep was stolen, as well as another person approaching the vehicle and trying to open the driver’s side door as the suspect drove the Jeep out of the parking lot.The incident prompted Winnipeg Police to issue a “silver alert,” which it said is “activated when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.” Descriptions of both McLaughlin and the suspect were released, along with security footage showing the moment the vehicle was stolen.In a 10:30 am media briefing, Constable Jay Murray urged the suspect to drop McLaughlin off safely, suggesting a fire station or police station. “Our primary goal is her safe return. Everything else second to that,” Murray said.Shortly before 12:30 pm, the Winnipeg Police Department announced that McLaughlin had been “safely located,” and thanked the “public, media outlets and partner agencies for the attention and assistance.”Police said officers found the stolen Jeep abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighborhood at 11:50 am, with Sandra “alone and physically unharmed inside the vehicle.” Credit: Winnipeg Police via Storyful

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped. Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discuss

  • Free agents the Raptors could pursue in July

    The Toronto Raptors have a few roster deficiencies to address in the offseason. Surely they will depend on internal development to improve their shooting and rim protection, but here are a few names that could fit their budget and help them get better ahead of next season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Espinal's three-run ninth-inning blast not enough as Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • The gift of hockey: Corner Brook man remembered for helping others fall in love with the sport

    Ben Fitzgerald will never forget the day he joined Corner Brook minor hockey back in 1981, or the man whose kind gesture made it all possible: Cliff Greene, a longtime member of the area's hockey community who died on May 25. Fitzgerald was 11 years old then and spent a lot of time hanging around the rink. He loved the sport and liked to watch his friends play but knew that actually joining hockey himself was beyond his family's means. "I didn't have access to it," he told CBC News in a recent i

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing