Suwinski gets 3 hits, Pirates blank Diamondbacks 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series. Suwinski hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, giving the Pirates a 2-1 win, after going 3 for 4 on Friday.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs in 29 2/3 innings over his past six starts.

David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Cal Mitchell started the fifth inning with with his first major-league home run, sending Zac Gallen’s cutter 370 feet over the Clemente Wall in right field and putting the Pirates up 1-0.

Gallen (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits, and had three walks and four strikeouts in his first loss since Sept. 13, 2021.

Suwinski stole third with one out in the sixth after his second double of the day and went home on a sac fly, extending the 2-0, before a bloop single from Ke’Bryan Hayes plated Tyler Heineman for the final run in the seventh.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte had his 16-game hitting streak end, going 0 for 4 with one strikeout.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: INF Cole Tucker was claimed off waivers from the Pirates and optioned to Triple-A Reno. … RHP Jacob Webb was designated for assignment.

Pirates: OF Travis Swaggerty, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2018 (No. 10 overall), was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. … INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Indianapolis, making room for Swaggerty.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates RHP Heath Hembree threw a live bullpen Sunday. He last pitched May 20 because of a right calf strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is expected to start Monday for the first of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Bumgarner has allowed a combined 14 earned runs in his past five starts (0-3) since giving up six in his first seven this season (2-1).

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (1-2, 2.32) will take the mound Tuesday for the first of a two-game set against the Detroit Tigers. He has surrendered more than two earned runs once in 10 starts.

