SUV plows through parade route in New Mexico injuring multiple people including two police officers

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Police in New Mexico said an SUV drove through a Native American celebration in New Mexico Thursday, injuring multiple people along a parade route crowded with families.

Two police officers were among those hurt and at least one person – the driver of the SUV – was arrested in connection with the crash, New Mexico State Police reported.

The incident took place in Gallup, a city of about 22,000 along historic Route 66 about 140 miles northwest of Albuquerque near the Arizona border.

No fatalities were reported. Officials said those injured were transported to local hospitals with moderate but not life-threatening injuries.

Videos taken by people who had come to see the parade show the large brown vehicle speeding down a main street in the city, against the direction of the parade.

Children performing traditional dances appear to have been among the first to see it rushing toward them. They can be seen running to the side as people scream and families scramble to get out of the way.

The vehicle then swerved onto a side street and pulled into a parking spot before trying to pull out again, hitting a police car. Officers then converged on the vehicle, pulling at least two people out and handcuffing them on the pavement.

SUV driver arrested in Gallup incident

New Mexico State police is handling the crash investigation, the department said in a post on Twitter, which added that the driver of the SUV was in custody.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,” state police wrote in the tweet.

After being notified that several people were consuming alcohol in a vehicle parked along the parade route, Gallup police approached the vehicle, the City of Gallup said in a statement sent to USA TODAY.

"The driver put the vehicle in drive and proceeded to strike police officers, pedestrians, vehicles and a business before the vehicle backed into a New Mexico State Police unit and those involved were taken into custody," the statement said.

State police could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY Friday.  But late Thursday state police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in incident, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Deadly Las Vegas shooting: 1 dead, 2 critically injured after shooting in hotel room at Mirage resort on Vegas Strip

Boy scammed at Washington lemonade stand: 11-year-old boy scammed after man uses counterfeit $100 bill at lemonade stand, police say

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, state police said on their Twitter page. The event was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez gave an emotional talk on his official Facebook page Thursday night after an SUV drove through a parade he and his family attended as part of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. Several people were injured.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez gave an emotional talk on his official Facebook page Thursday night after an SUV drove through a parade he and his family attended as part of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. Several people were injured.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez attended the event with his family and other officials and was close to the SUV as it passed through the crowd. He spoke on Facebook Thursday night, asking for prayers for those impacted and urging people who were affected by the events to call numbers of mental health professionals listed on his official page and to check on friends and relatives who were there.

"This is just evil creeping into our community," Nez said in his six-minute-long talk from a street in Gallup as lightning flashed at times in the background.  "You would see this on television, you would think it would never happen here."

Organizers urged participants and guests to check the event website, along with the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Facebook and Twitter pages in case there are changes to the event schedule.

“We’re incredibly saddened and shocked by the life-threatening and traumatic incident that took place last night,” Intertribal Ceremonial Office Executive Director Melissa Sanchez wrote in a statement Friday morning. “We await as law enforcement continues to gather the facts regarding this ongoing situation. Right now, safety is the top priority for community members, participants, travelers, and event staff and volunteers."

Sanchez said police plan to reinforce law enforcement presence during the remainder of the event "to ensure public safety. Our hope is to keep the schedule for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial intact.”

Contributing: The Associated Press and John R. Moses of the Farmington (N.M.) Daily Times.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SUV incident injures several at Native American parade in New Mexico

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Baby Two-Toed Sloth Born at San Diego Zoo Snuggles Into Mom's Fur

    California’s San Diego Zoo announced the recent birth of a two-toed sloth with an adorable video of the new resident snuggling into her mother’s fur.The female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth was born to mother Xena on Saturday, June 25, the zoo said in a press release. The zoo did not release a name for the sloth cub.“We are thrilled and honored to have this baby sloth in our care,” said Clint Lusardi, wildlife care manager at the San Diego Zoo, in the press release. “Xena is taking excellent care of her baby as it continues to grow and thrive every day," Lusardi added.According to the press release, the sloth cub began eating solid foods at just a few days old and was hanging upside-down on her own at around 25 days old.Two-toed sloths, also called Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths, are primarily nocturnal mammals native to rainforests of Central America and northern South America, according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo.“Babies cling to their mother’s belly for five weeks, until they are strong enough to move on their own. Mothers spend a lot of time and energy feeding and caring for them, both before and after the young are weaned,” the National Zoo said.This footage released to Storyful shows the baby sloth clinging to her mother as she sleeps, eats, and lounges in their section of the zoo. Credit: San Diego Zoo via Storyful

  • List of students alleging abuse at Sask. Christian school growing rapidly

    The chorus of former students from a private Saskatoon Christian school with stories of abuse and degradation is growing. They include children and grandchildren of top officials from Christian Centre Academy and the adjacent Saskatoon Christian Centre Church. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. The church has also undergone a name change, to Mile Two Church. "This place has left a long trail of abused and damaged people. I'm glad we got out of that cult-ish community," said 19-

  • Shenae Grimes gives fans an update on weaning her son: 'I felt guilty'

    The 32-year-old actress wrote about motherhood and life with her 11-month-old son Kingsley Taylor.

  • Identity of N.L. lawyer in sexual assault case revealed as top court won't hear anonymity bid

    The curtain has been lifted on the identity of Newfoundland lawyer Robert Regular, after the Supreme Court of Canada declined Thursday to hear an appeal that would allow him to continue shielding his name from publication. Until now, Regular, 70, has been known on court dockets in Newfoundland and Labrador only by the initials R.R. He is facing four counts of sexual assault and one of sexual interference, involving the same alleged victim. She was 12 at the time of the first alleged assault two

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Montreal looks to build off dramatic mid-week win with Inter Miami in town

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy isn’t one to focus too much on the standings. He believes that getting caught up in other teams’ results and recent scores from around the league can be a distraction. However, in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1) and with the return to form of many key players, Nancy can’t help but take stock. Montreal (12-8-3) sits in third place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, six points behind conference-leading Philadelphia and 10

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co