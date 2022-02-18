SUV plows through garage and into second home in North Highlands, authorities say

An SUV crashed into two homes Thursday night in North Highlands, and the driver then fled the scene on foot, fire department officials said.

The vehicle crashed through the garage of one home and then into the adjacent house, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in tweets beginning around 10 p.m.

No one inside either residence was injured, fire officials said.

It was not clear if the driver was apprehended, and a CHP spokesperson was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

Metro Fire posted photos from the scene showing a red Ford Excursion partially buried in the rubble of the heavily damaged garage.

Fire officials did not specify where in North Highlands the incident happened.