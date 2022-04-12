SUV driver who turned into pickup truck’s path dies on highway in Saginaw, police say

A person driving a sport utility vehicle died on Monday in Saginaw in a collision during a turn, police said.

The driver of the SUV was traveling north on State Highway 156, slowed to make a U-turn using a side street and turned into the path of a northbound pickup truck in the 1200 block, Saginaw police said.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m.

The only occupant of the SUV died at the scene. Three people in the pickup truck were injured and taken to hospitals. Police did not describe their conditions.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the SUV driver’s name Monday night.