SUV driver kills himself after crash involving a scooter in Key West, police said

A man fatally shot himself in a Key West hotel parking lot after crashing an SUV into a scooter on Saturday night, police said.

The woman driving the scooter was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The two deaths happened as the city’s annual 10-day Fantasy Fest comes to a close this weekend.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, the driver of the silver SUV struck the scooter in the 3800 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard near the 24 North Hotel, according to Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Crean said it appears that the SUV turned in front of the scooter and the scooter driver did not have time to stop.

The Key West fire department responded and performed CPR on the woman before she was taken to the hospital.

The driver was instructed to pull into the parking lot of the nearby Gates Hotel.

“After pulling into the parking lot, the driver retrieved a handgun and shot himself in the head,” Crean said in a statement.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, she said.

Police are “actively working” two crime scenes, Crean said in a text message, when asked if the scooter driver and SUV driver possibly knew each other.

“No, they didn’t know each other and it doesn’t look intentional,” Crean said. “It was a fatal crash, then suicide.”

Crean said names would not be released until police notify the next of kin.