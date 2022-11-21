SUV driver killed crashing into sports car on Midlands road, SC Highway patrol says

One person was killed and two others were injured when an SUV crashed into the rear of a sports car on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, near the intersection with Elephant Road, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in the Santee area of Orangeburg County, about 2 miles from Exit 97 on Interstate 95.

A 2014 Jaguar XJR was driving south on U.S. 301 and was making a right turn into a private driveway when it was hit from behind by a southbound Toyota SUV, according to Tidwell.

The collision caused both vehicles to run off the right side of the road, Tidwell said.

The SUV driver was killed, according to Tidwell.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Toyota driver.

There were two people in the Jaguar, and both were taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital, Tidwell said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the collision were wearing seat belts.

Through Nov. 14, 932 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 42 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2022, data shows. Last year, 45 deaths were reported there, DPS reported.