SUV dangles over ocean on rocks after plunging off cliff, California rescuers say

An SUV plunged off a La Jolla cliff, coming to rest on rocks dangling over the ocean below, California authorities reported.

The San Diego Police Department reported at 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on Twitter that a rescue operation closed Coast Boulevard.

A video with the post showed a white Cadillac Escalade hanging off the edge of rocks above the surf while firefighters worked to rescue someone inside.

Although police referred to a collision, firefighters told KFMB the SUV drove off the cliff in a torrential rainstorm. Emergency crews responded to the crash at 5:30 p.m.

The SUV landed on the rocks below with the front wheels hanging over the ocean, KSWB reported.

“Sheer luck the car landed where it was,” Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne told the station.

Firefighters secured the vehicle with ropes and worked to extricate a man inside, KFMB reported.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

“Very crazy scene,” onlooker Tyler Mitchell told KSWB.

La Jolla is a neighborhood in San Diego.

Cops received a call about a ‘road obstruction’ in Florida. It turned out to be alive

60-year-old woman spends 17 hours stuck in embankment after fall, Indiana officials say

Man stuck neck-deep in collapsed trench gets news of a lifetime, PA officials say