Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Coventry

Sutton's predictions banner

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton has given his verdict on all four FA Cup quarter-finals.

For this weekend's games, he takes on Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from alt-rock band Friedberg.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

What an opportunity this is for both clubs, with Wembley waiting for the winners.

My old Norwich team-mate Mark Robins has done a brilliant job at Coventry, who he has taken from League Two to within touching distance of the Premier League - they were a penalty shootout away from promotion to the top flight last season, and are only a point off the play-offs this time.

You have got to fancy Wolves here, though, and not just because they are at home. They should dominate possession and I'd expect their greater quality to tell in the end.

With the international break next week, there is no reason for Wolves to rest any of their players, and they are not going to get relegated now anyway, so why not go for it?

I doubt many Wolves fans expected a season like this when former manager Julen Lopetegui left three days before their campaign started, and Gary O'Neil came in to take charge.

Now they are ninth in the Premier League and have a chance to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. It's just phenomenal by O'Neil, and I don't think their FA Cup run ends here.

Anna and Emily's prediction: 3-0

Read the rest of their predictions here