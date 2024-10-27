Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Man Utd

[BBC]

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For week nine he takes on rapper Nemzzz, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Things did not get any better for Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui with their defeat against Tottenham, and it seems he still doesn’t know what the 'West Ham way' is.

The Hammers need a big improvement, but this game is more about what Manchester United do and whether they turn up.

They were excellent in the second half of their win over Brentford last time out, but now they need to back it up, and for 90 minutes.

Can they do it? You just never know with Manchester United, and I've given up on backing them to beat anyone.

They are inconsistent and what doesn’t help is that they are playing in Turkey in the Europa League on Thursday night, so team selection and tiredness has to come into the equation too.

My daughter is doing some maths revision with me at the moment, working out the area of triangles - you multiply the height by the width, then halve it.

I can get all of those sums right, but I am always wrong about United, so I am going to let her make this prediction.

Nemzzz's prediction: 0-2

United to win. Am I confident? Definitely! Well, I hope so anyway.

