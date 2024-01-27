Sutton's Predictions: Sheffield United v Brighton

Sutton's predictions banner

This week, BBC Football expert Chris Sutton is taking on Justin and Arni from indie band The Vaccines to predict the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (15:00 GMT)

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chris Wilder is getting a tune out of Sheffield United. They were fortunate to draw against West Ham, but they did play well and created plenty of chances.

The outcome here depends on Wilder, and whether he is looking to build a bit of momentum and thinks the FA Cup could provide that. They need a spark from somewhere but, again, they are in action in the league on Tuesday when they go to Crystal Palace, so that is going to affect his thinking.

As for Brighton, they are firing blanks - I am not sure what has happened to the great entertainers, because they have failed to score in their past two league matches.

I have a feeling the Seagulls will find the net this time, though - and find a way to get through.

Justin's prediction: 0-1

Brighton to edge it.

Arni's prediction: 0-1

Yeah, it's going to be close.

