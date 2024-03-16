Sutton's predictions: Luton v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's predictions

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

There are two results that I feel have really hurt Luton this season - the first was their home defeat by Sheffield United at the start of February, and the other came when they got beaten by Bournemouth on Wednesday after being 3-0 up.

A victory would have put them above Nottingham Forest in the table, which would have been massive going into this game, but their defeat makes me think they really have to win this one now - even though we won't know the full picture at the bottom of the table until we find out about Forest's possible points deduction.

Luton always score - they have found the net in 16 consecutive Premier League games - but they have kept only two clean sheets all season and have got some defensive injuries to contend with at the moment too.

I don't see them keeping Forest out, and I don't think Nuno Espirito Santo will be beaten, either. A draw probably is not a bad result for them.

Anna and Emily's prediction: 2-3

