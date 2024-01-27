Sutton's Predictions: Fulham v Newcastle

Sutton's predictions banner

This week, BBC Football expert Chris Sutton is taking on Justin and Arni from indie band The Vaccines to predict the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Saturday evening's fixtures is Fulham v Newcastle United at Craven Cottage (19:00 GMT).

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

What on earth is happening at Newcastle? I keep reading reports that they are about to sell half their team.

I feel sorry for Magpies boss Eddie Howe because of the uncertainty over the future of some of his key players, but I don't see things going well for him at Craven Cottage either.

Fulham are the kind of team who can turn it on at times, and they are going to throw everything they've got at Newcastle.

Justin's prediction: 0-0

Newcastle might need a second go at this, so 0-0 and Newcastle to win the replay.

Arni's prediction: 1-0

My gut tells me Fulham take this one.

