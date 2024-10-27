Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

[BBC]

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For week nine he takes on rapper Nemzzz, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Crystal Palace are desperate to get their first league win of the season, but any sort of positive result would do after losing their past three games.

I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday with BBC Radio 5 Live for Arsenal versus Shaktar Donetsk in the Champions League, and Roy Hodgson was there as a Uefa technical observer. Is his next step a return to the Palace hotseat?

I am saying that tongue in cheek because there is no way they will bring him back - or that he would go back - but Eagles manager Oliver Glasner is already under pressure and the heat will really be on if they lose this game.

I am backing Tottenham, although I am a bit concerned about the fitness of Son Heung-min, who is back from injury but was rested for their Europa League game with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Tiredness could affect other players. Spurs play high-pressing and high-energy football and I wonder what playing twice a week will do to them.

Also, the way Tottenham play might suit Palace more, because Eberechi Eze will have a lot more space than he had in their defeat against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

So Palace should pose more of a threat, but Spurs blew West Ham away and, while this will be a lot closer, I still expect them to win.

Nemzzz's prediction: 0-1

Palace are really missing Michael Olise, so I am backing Spurs.

