Sutton's predictions: Coventry v Man Utd

This week, BBC Football expert Chris Sutton is taking on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins to predict the results of the FA Cup semi-final.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Coventry are not in the greatest form in the Championship, with three defeats in their past four games, but I am a romantic at heart and I believe in fairytales too.

It is written in the stars that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins wins this tie, against his former club.

My old Norwich team-mate famously scored an FA Cup third-round winner for Manchester United in 1990 that saved Sir Alex Ferguson's job, but now I think he will push Erik ten Hag closer to the exit door.

Some United fans get very angry on social media whenever I predict they will lose, like last week when I thought Bournemouth would beat them.

But, while I did not get the result right on that occasion, another weak United performance in their 2-2 draw validated everything I said about them.

United should be beating Coventry comfortably but they have lacked consistency all season and I don't have faith in them to suddenly find it now.

So, let me dream a little here. I've got great memories of the 1987 final, when Keith Houchen's diving header helped Coventry upset Tottenham and lift the FA Cup, and what a day it would be for them if they win.

Sam's prediction: 1-3

I would love to see Coventry in the final but I have got a United fan right next to me as I make this prediction, so I should probably be nice... he's telling me to say 6-0 and that's not going to happen, but I do think they will win.

