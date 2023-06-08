Sutter Middle School in Sacramento reports second threat this week, principal says

Sutter Middle School received another reported threat Thursday morning, the school’s principal said in a message to families, marking the second such incident in four days at the East Sacramento campus.

“Unfortunately, we are investigating another threat that just came to my attention,” Sutter Middle School Principal Cristin Tahara wrote in an email sent to parents at 8 a.m. Thursday. “We believe that these threats are a result of a fake social media account and aimed to implicate student attacks.”

The school at 3150 I St. was put on a precautionary lockdown Monday following a threat, Tahara told parents in an email Monday afternoon. Sacramento police responded to the school Monday and did not locate a credible threat, Tahara said, and normal instruction resumed.

Tahara’s email on Thursday did not describe the threat further, nor specify whether the campus was again locked down, but Tahara said police again responded to the campus. Spokespersons for Sacramento City Unified School District and the Sacramento Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We take all threats seriously and are following protocols and thoroughly investigating,” Tahara’s Thursday email continued.

The school adjourns next week for summer break, with the last day of school on June 15.