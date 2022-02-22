SutimCo Inc. Announces Blockchain Software Acquisition and NFT Developments

SUTIMCo International, Inc.
·3 min read

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SutimCo Inc. (OTC Pink: SUTI) ("The Company") is pleased to announce updates to the new business plan and a master development program for 2022.

The management recently acquired several software packages and programming to add and enhance its own “secure’ and “encrypted” systems. Not to be outdone by SUTI’s several “sister” companies, SUTI will use these developed codes to launch its own set of NFT’s and cryptocurrencies. However, along with this new market space expansion, SUTI’s management will continue to focus on setting up “transactional” relationships with merchant processing, financial institutions, Banks and traders, focusing on MJ and CBD growing sectors of the economy.

“Utilizing the safety and security protection associated with “blockchain” technology and related software, will allow SUTI to transact with its clients, suppliers and end users, without the obstacles that is normally associated with Banks and other regulated institutions. As an additional bonus, SUTI will now have its own MJ NFT’s and Cryptocurrencies coming to the market at Q2. This will enhance the company’s asset base, balance sheet and add to the shareholders value!” Explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

Recently, the company posted an Attorney letter as to the “current status” on OTC Markets. The management anticipates a move to the “current status” tier soon.

On a special note, the management was able to retire several debt notes from previous owners and reduce the OS. The exact share number is almost at one billion shares, and the final count is yet to be determined. The management will follow up on the next update.

About Sutimco Inc.

Sutimco Inc., is a development corporation with a focus and design to enter a new and emerging Secured and Encrypted world of Digital currencies, NFT and NFA assets, built on BlockChain and secured platforms for Banking, transactions and currencies processing and merchandizing. Recently, SUTI was focused on emerging and developing Medicinal and Recreational use Marijuana and Cannabis market sectors. The company is developing relationships and contracts with product and service providers that cover all aspects of this new and emerging market sector, and developing its own digital currency for the MJ trade.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources and domestic or global economic conditions activities of competitors, and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940


