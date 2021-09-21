This sustainable wellness brand has all of your aromatherapy essentials

Luna Sundara

In The Know is proud to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month. During this month, our team will highlight a wide range of Latinx-owned brands. We encourage you to support today and beyond.

If you’ve ever attended a yoga class or a spa, you’ve most likely smelled the heavenly scents of Palo Santo or incense. And if your home could use a little peace by way of aromatherapy, you’re going to want to get to know the brand Luna Sundara.

Inspired by the fact that sought-after Peruvian-based aromatherapy oils weren’t readily available in the USA, n ative Peruvian Sandra Manay and her co-founder Thomas Konik launched Luna Sundara in 2014. Together, they “established a commitment to enrich people’s health and well-being through sustainable, natural means.”

The brand champions Latin American artisans by way of showcasing their products to the U.S. market. And today, Luna Sundara offers a wide range of Palo Santo and incense, wellness plates and bowls, and home decor.

Plus, according to the brand’s website, all “Luna products are responsibly manufactured with as little impact to the environment as possible. Luna only works with botanicals that are 100% sustainable to provide you with the best and safest experience.”

The brand also offers resources on its site for those looking to learn more about its products. From how to burn Palo Santo to explaining what smudging is and how essentials oils should be used, shoppers can check out Luna Sundara’s FAQ page for all of the details.

Below, shop a few of Luna Sundara’s top offerings. P.S. All orders over $25 get free standard delivery!

