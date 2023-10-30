What is sustainable travel? Listen to The Standard podcast

(Shutterstock/Standard)

In this first episode of The Evening Standard’s new six-part sustainable travel series, The Standard podcast explores what it means to be a more climate-friendly traveller.

Sustainable travel expert Juliet Kinsman explains to Jon Weeks about the upsides of international travel as well as how to weigh up the trade-offs. Her main suggestion: fly less, stay longer on a trip – and really make it count.

How to do that? One of the best ways to make your visit count is to ensure your spend ends up in communities that are off the beaten track in less-well-off destinations.

In this episode, we also hear from climate expert UCL’s Mark Maslin, The Professor of Earth System Science and author of 'How To Save Our Planet: The Facts’ on why spending money on travel experiences can be better than just buying more stuff – or you, and for the wider world.

Listen here. Find us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts.