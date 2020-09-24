This Sustainable Sneaker Is The ONLY Shoe You Need This Fall

It will probably come as no surprise that, until recently, this fashion editor considered denim hot pants and canvas high-tops to be adequate hiking attire. But now that COVID-19 has made it clear that traipsing through the outdoors is the One Good Thing we have left, yours truly has become the latest convert to sturdy, sensible footwear for climbing every (easily scaleable) mountain.



Luckily, Merrell's new Undyed collection falls at the intersection of hard-working design, style, and sustainability to ensure that we can keep communing with nature for as long as possible. The all-white range uses 80% less water and 50% less energy on average (compared to standard colored shoes), as well as partially recycled mesh and natural rubber. And in a time when so much is still up in the air, we could all use a shoe that's as dependable on the trail as it is in town. Keep clicking to find your most reliable quarantine buddy yet.

Streamlined but still chunky where it matters, this one would be equally good with a puff-sleeve midi dress as it would with bike shorts and a fleece.

Just add a pair of look-at-me socks from, say, the tie-dye portion of quarantine.

A stripped-down silhouette that's as ready for a retreat in the woods as it is for a rum-based cocktail enjoyed on hastily constructed sidewalk seating.

Our ideal outfit for this low-profile pair: track pants, bralette, oversized blazer, and, of course, a mask.

