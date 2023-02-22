Sustainable Materials Growth Opportunities 2022: Material Innovation and Strategic Partnering Will Lead to Future Growth Potential
Materials science is at the core of every industry, as its innovations will lead to more sustainable manufacturing practices. In this study, we explore sustainable materials, their types, and the innovation observed across several industries.
Sustainable materials are classified as follows:
Organic Material
Natural Biodegradable Polymer
Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer
Natural Composite
With this in mind, we dive deep into their industry uses, future implications, and contributions towards the attainment of UN Sustainability Development Goals. Furthermore, we explore the potential of future materials, such as materials that heal, change color or shape in response to electric or heat stimulus, and metamaterials.
With innovation comes the need to ensure and assess actual contributions toward alleviating negative environmental impacts, and so with the help of a life cycle assessment, we are granted thorough access to the steps that a company/manufacturer can carry out to measure the invented material's environmental impact. Additionally, we explore the various growth opportunities that companies can explore to capitalize on and optimize sustainable material usage and production.
As materials science evolves, newer materials will replace the existing ones, creating great disruptions in all involved industries, but it is essential to ensure environmentally and socially equitable economic development.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Environment
Our Mega-Trend Universe - Sustainable Materials
Findings
Growth Opportunities Crucial to Future Success
3 Trend Opportunity Analysis
Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope
Organic Materials - Context and Scope
Natural Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope
Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope
Natural Composites - Context and Scope
The Future of Sustainable Materials with Evolving Functionalities
Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope
Sustainable Materials - Industry Use Cases
Industry Use Case Summary - Aerospace
Industry Use Case Summary - Health, Medical Devices, and Life Sciences
Industry Use Case Summary - Retail and Packaging
Industry Use Case Summary - Manufacturing
Industry Use Case Summary - Construction
Industry Use Case Summary - Mobility
4 Lifecycle Overview for Sustainable Materials
Life Cycle Overview for Sustainable Materials
Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
Trend Opportunity Levers
Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
Trend Opportunity Growth Index
Growth Attractiveness Score
5 Growth Opportunities Analysis
Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain-enabled Digital Tracking
Growth Opportunity 2: ESG Data Collection and Reporting as a Service
Growth Opportunity 3: Platforms Offering Research-backed Rating Systems to Identify Sustainable Companies
Crucial Success Factors for Growth
Conclusion - The Way Forward
6 Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
Appendix
Publisher's Mega Trend Universe
List of Exhibits
