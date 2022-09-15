Sustainable Films for Packaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Applications, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Sustainable Films for Packaging Market to Reach $276. 2 Billion by 2031. Global Sustainable Films for Packaging Market Overview The global sustainable films for packaging market was estimated at $140.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Films for Packaging Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Material, Applications, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319805/?utm_source=GNW
0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $276.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global sustainable films for packaging market is expected to be driven by an increasing focus on the circular economy and the growing awareness of its environmental benefits among end users and consumers. However, the lack of recycling technology and the high cost of raw materials are some key restraining factors for the market.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global sustainable films for packaging market is in a growing phase. New trends, such as the development of bioplastics, are further expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the coming years.

Industrial Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on the circular economy, the shift toward eco-friendly industrial practices is increasing, thereby creating demand for sustainable products. The shift is more prominent in the food and beverages industry in regions such as Europe and North America.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the global sustainable films for packaging market.It altered the market in both positive as well as negative ways.

During the COVID–19 pandemic, sectors that help meet necessities, such as providing food and supplies to consumers securely, were increasingly disrupted.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• Consumer Goods
• Personal Care
• Consumer Electronics

Among different sustainable films used for packaging in end-use applications, the food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segmentation 2: by Material Type
• Polypropylene (PP)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Others (PLA and Cellulose)

Among different types of materials, the polyethylene segment led the market in 2021 and is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period 2022-2031 as well.

Segmentation 3: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• South America - Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest-of-South America
• Europe - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• China
• Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

Europe led the sustainable films for packaging market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Sustainable Films for Packaging Market

• In February 2022, Sealed Air increased its recyclable barrier display film portfolio to improve recyclability across European food supply chains. The company launched two new low-density polyethylene (LDPE) mechanical recycling and chemical recycling compatible Cryovac Brand Eco BDF films, namely, Eco BDF20M and Eco rBDF20M.
• In April 2022, ProAmpac announced the launch of its latest ProActive Recyclable R-2000S, which is made up of recyclable polyethylene material.
• In June 2021, Amcor plc launched AmPrima PE Plus ultra-clear and heat resistance films. The AmPrima PE Plus product uses raw materials which are ready for recycling processes and manufacturing. These films are easy-to-recycle and are effective at reducing carbon footprints.
• In November 2021, Rani Plast made significant additional investments to boost production capacity for recycled packaging film. Furthermore, the new lines would cut production waste, increase packaging film quality, and allow the company to employ other raw materials, such as recycled plastic granules.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global sustainable films for packaging market:
• Growing Government and Industrial Initiatives to Reduce Plastic Waste
• Increasing Demand for Mono-Material Plastic Packaging

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• Lack of Technological Advancement around Recycling
• High Cost and Inadequate Production of Bio-Based Raw Materials

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of materials available for sustainable films for packaging and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different sustainable films for packaging applications in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, consumer goods, and consumer electronics.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture are some key strategies adopted by key players operating in the space.For instance, in February 2022, Sealed Air increased its recyclable barrier display film portfolio to improve recyclability across European food supply chains.

The company launched two new low-density polyethylene (LDPE) mechanical recycling and chemical recycling compatible Cryovac Brand Eco BDF films, namely, Eco BDF20M and Eco rBDF20M.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global sustainable films for packaging market analyzed and profiled in the study involve sustainable packaging film providers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global sustainable films for packaging market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names in this market are:
• Amcor plc
• Rani Group
• Innovia Films
• Mondi
• Berry Global Inc.
• UFlex Limited
• TORAY ADVANCED FILM CO., LTD.
• Pregis LLC
• Constantia Flexibles
• Sealed Air
• Transcontinental Inc.
• ProAmpac
• DUNMORE
• Bleher Folientechnik GmbH
• ePac Holdings, LLC.
• Cosmo Films

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Chile
• Rest-of-South America
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa
• U.A.E.
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Egypt
• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319805/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Reports reveal Calgary Flames' home arena is literally falling apart

    Madison Square Garden is the only NHL arena older than the Scotiabank Saddledome, which is reportedly deteriorating "at an accelerated rate."

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.