Sustainable fashion courses launched by Isle of Man university college

New sustainable fashion courses teaching students how to transform old clothes into new creations are set to be launched.

The six-hour courses, which are aimed at adults, will be run by University College Isle of Man (UCM) next year.

Education Minister Julie Edge said the classes would help encourage "sustainable practices" among students.

The two courses will be run from UCM's Homefield Road campus in February and March 2024.

One will focus on reusing old shirts and jackets, while the other will be centred on how to repurpose denim materials.

Ms Edge said: "The art of upcycling transforms discarded materials into new treasures that contribute to a sustainable future.

The courses could be the "catalyst for lifelong learning and better understanding of sustainable practices, which can revitalize individuals and help to create a resilient and innovative society", she added.

Kerry Birchall, who manages adult learning at UCM, said it was a "great opportunity not only to learn new skills but also to adopt more sustainable practices".

