Sustainable Fashion Brand Canada Launches Best Waterproof Men’s Parka Jackets

A Canadian sustainable clothing brand has announced the launch of its new men’s outerwear collection for fall/winter 2021, including the new sustainably made Alpine parka. The Alpine winter coat is available in black, rosin and coffee bean.

The new addition to the Frank And Oak men’s outerwear collection is made from recycled and organic materials, including animal-free PrimaLoft® insulation, a sustainable alternative to down and made from 100% polyester fibres. This recent innovation retains the warmth and comfort of natural down while remaining free of animal-derived materials.

As the latest update from Frank And Oak, the brand-new men’s Alpine parka provides customers with leading-edge technology to incorporate into their fall/winter wardrobe. The coat is now available online in the following shades: true black, coffee bean, and rosin.

The Alpine parka combines classic design with function, constructed to lock in heat and keep out the cold wind, with a recycled sherpa-lined hood, 2-layer breathable fabric, and ribbed storm cuffs. It has an estimated warmth rating of -25° C to -10° C.

Frank And Oak’s updated design features also include an inside media pocket, a smart pocket under the placket for convenient storage without unzipping the coat, and an inside adjustable waist. The outer coat is embellished with branded zipper pullers, a flag label on the wearer’s right side, and emblem embroidery on the sleeve.

Frank And Oak’s manufacturing process incorporates an Eco Circle recycle system, which turns used garments into new fabrics whilst retaining the quality of virgin polyester fibres. Old garments are shredded into very small pieces, which are then spun into new polyester yarn and woven into the fabric that can be found in many of Frank And Oak’s coat linings.

This latest update is in line with the company’s commitment to providing stylish and sustainable fashion suitable for Canadian fall and winter weather conditions.

Frank And Oak was established in 2012 with the goal of designing high-quality durable products that are made to last and have minimal impact on the planet. The company has developed a reputation for producing innovative and highly functional clothing, as indicated by its numerous positive customer reviews.

A satisfied customer said, “I really appreciate the style and cut of Frank And Oak’s clothes; they were exactly what I had been looking for at a fraction of the price I was able to find at other similar stores.”

