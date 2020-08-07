This Sustainable Denim Brand Has Quietly Been Taking Over Hollywood

MEGA; Sara Sampaio/Instagram; Getty

Nothing beats some damn good jeans that are easy on the eyes and on the earth. And right now, there’s one eco-friendly fashion brand that’s proving to be popular among Hollywood darlings. We’re here to spill the beans on the label before it really blows up — and sells out everywhere.

Ética is behind some of the best celeb street style moments (and Instagram posts) in recent months. Brie Larson memorably perused a farmer’s market in L.A in the label’s popular Devon Crop , and Lucy Hale recently sported a soft-as-butter Ética tee with her usual leggings.

Other notable fans include Charlize Theron and Sara Sampaio, the latter of whom went all out in a swirl-printed tee paired with Ética’s Devon Crop denim splashed with a fun botanical tie-dye motif.

Ética’s jeans are obviously stylish . They come in an array of tried-and-true silhouettes, like wide-leg, skinny, and straight, and they’re in perfect mix of vintage-inspired and modern washes. What you don’t see with the naked eye, though, is that these fashionable jeans are also crazy comfy, as most are made from a move-with-you stretch denim that’s easy to sit, stand, or walk in. Something else you can’t readily tell is that they’re sustainable and made using eco-friendly technologies that require less water and energy consumption.

While the brand is known for its jeans, it also offers an array of other closet staples, like comfy tees (as Hale has already discovered) and versatile dresses perfect for this time of year. Below, shop our favorite pieces from this under-the-radar brand celebs have been wearing for months.

