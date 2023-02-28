What is SAF? Some say sustainable aviation fuel is the key to a greener airline industry

Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Flying isn't great for the environment – it's just a fact. It is carbon-intensive to get a giant airplane off the ground and keep it in the sky for hours. But United Airlines, along with all members of the International Air Transport Association, is committed to having a carbon-neutral operation by 2050.

What sets United apart is that it has no plans to use carbon offsets – a fancy way of saying it won't pay to plant trees and take credit for reducing emissions in that manner – on its path to getting there. Instead, the airline plans to rely heavily on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), an alternative to traditional petroleum-based jet power that is more environmentally friendly to produce.

"United has, today, 40% of all of the announced fuel agreements for SAF globally and last year we consumed less than 0.1% of our total fuel supply as SAF, so there’s just not enough," United Airlines' chief sustainability officer Lauren Riley told USA TODAY.

But airlines and other industry stakeholders are committed to promoting sustainable aviation fuel as the key measure to reduce the carbon footprint of flying.

Global climate breakthrough: Here's what you missed from COP27

"The airline industry knows it has a problem. They don’t have to be convinced. They really have only a couple of tools, they can do fuel efficacy, but they’ve been doing that for a long time," said Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct, a carbon management firm, and a former professor at Columbia University. "They can do sustainable fuels, but right now they don’t deliver in terms of carbon intensity or volume or price. They’re working on it really hard, but they’re not there."

What is sustainable aviation fuel made of?

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refers to jet fuel made from sources other than traditional drilled oil.

It can be plant-based oil, recycled cooking oil, or come from a number of other sources.

"It is reprocessed waste lipids and fats. It is things like tallow and used cooking oil that gets reprocessed into a biokerosene, a jet fuel that can be blended into regular jet fuel at a ratio up to 50%," said Samuel Engel, a vice president at the consulting firm ICF. "It has been effective, but it is limited in its scalability. You can't fly an entire airline on French fries."

Learn more: How do carbon offsets work?

Nathan Parker, an assistant professor at the School of Sustainability at Arizona State University, said other sustainable aviation fuel alternatives include wood-, grass- or municipal waste-based fuels, as well as other products that are still being developed.

United Airlines is committed to having a carbon-neutral operation by 2050.
United Airlines is committed to having a carbon-neutral operation by 2050.

And Riley from United said she sees great promise in evolving technology that could one day allow for the direct capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide that then gets converted into aviation fuel.

"The best SAF, that third generation is this power to liquid, where you still have the tailpipe emissions, but you're vacuuming it out of the atmosphere to convert back into jet fuel," she said.

Is SAF actually sustainable?

It's complicated. Even sustainable aviation fuel will emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as part of its combustion cycle at virtually the same rate as traditional fossil fuel. The difference from petroleum-based jet fuel, experts say, is where that carbon comes from and how quickly it can be recaptured into a new fuel source as part of the production and refining process.

"In most cases, the carbon reduction is not actually being sucked out of the atmosphere. It's something that's relative," said Nik Pavlenko, fuel program lead at the International Council on Clean Transportation. "A lot of SAFs, pretty much all of them, are net emitters in absolute terms."

Get the facts: What is global warming? Definitions explained.

Even so, Parker noted, the carbon emission and capture cycle can occur much more quickly with sustainable aviation fuel than with traditional fossil fuels.

In other words, plant-based aviation fuels (or direct carbon capture experimental fuels) offset their own carbon emissions as part of their production process. Sustainable aviation fuel production typically captures carbon that's currently in the atmosphere. Then, the fuel itself releases carbon dioxide again during flight, but it's recaptured when another batch of SAF is produced.

In the case of plant-based jet fuels, for example, carbon dioxide is captured during the normal plant-growing process.

One snag Parker pointed out is that municipal waste- and cooking oil-based fuels are releasing new carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but he said it still may be more environmentally friendly than the alternatives for their disposal.

Climate refugees: Native villages fleeing climate change get millions in aid from Biden administration

"If it goes into a landfill, it’s most likely going to end up generating landfill gas, methane," he said.

Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, and although it dissipates more quickly than carbon dioxide, many experts see it as relatively more environmentally friendly to use these waste products as carbon-emitting fuels, rather than letting them pump out methane from a landfill.

What accounts for sustainable aviation fuel's reduced emissions?

Since sustainable aviation fuel still emits greenhouse gas during flights, it can be confusing to understand what actually makes it better for the environment.

"It is a lifecycle analysis," Riley said, meaning the reduced carbon footprint from SAF doesn't necessarily come from how it's used, but rather how it's produced.

"All these different fuel pathways have different upstream emissions," Pavlenko said. "Once it’s in the plane, the emissions are the same across all pathways."

New developments in sustainable aviation fuel

Department of Defense announced Feb. 28 a deal with SAF startup Air Company to fund research and development for on-base production of power to liquid SAF, which uses a process of capturing CO2 directly from the atmosphere and converting it into fuel.

Check out USA TODAY'S full writeup of the deal.

Is SAF realistic?

Long-term, yes, but it's probably going to be a while before flights are fully SAF-powered.

"This is legitimately hard," Friedmann said. "Still, I think we're going to see a substantial uptick in fuel volumes, with good carbon intensities. Things like the Inflation Reduction Act have created good incentives" for sustainable aviation fuel production in the U.S.

According to Pavlenko, the European Union has committed to making 5% of the aviation fuel supply on the continent sustainable by the end of the decade and 20% by 2035.

But, he said, it will be a "steep slope" to get there.

"Absent public policy, there’s really no hope for large-scale deployment of sustainable aviation fuel. Even the cheapest one is about two times the cost of fossil fuel," Pavlenko said. "Airlines are price sensitive ... They’re not going to shift one of their biggest costs to something more expensive."

It's electric: New race cars are good for the environment

Parker agreed.

"We're only slightly further along in the industry than we were 15 years ago when I started doing this," he said. "The scale-up costs, or what I call the transition costs to these fuels is pretty significant and if it’s going to happen, you’ve got to figure out who’s going to pay for it."

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SAF: How sustainable aviation fuel helps airlines reduce emissions

Latest Stories

  • Island no more: Once-stranded spot reconnected to drought-stricken mainland in Italy

    Record low water levels have exposed a rocky pathway to the island, videos show.

  • Greta Thunberg blocks door to Norway energy ministry over refusal to take down wind turbines

    Greta Thunberg has been taking part in a five-day protest blocking the entrance to Norway's energy ministry to protest against wind turbines.

  • Solar breakthrough paves way for first ‘miracle material’ panels

    Perovskite is vastly more efficient than silicon at absorbing sunlight, but until now has been too unstable for commercial use

  • The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade — and it could lead to power outages, grounded flights, and stunning auroras

    The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This will could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.

  • Another bout of freezing rain, snow in southern Ontario forecast

    Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o

  • Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

    HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr

  • Norfolk beach closed as locals fear homes could fall into sea

    A Norfolk beach was closed at the weekend by the local volunteer lifeboat crew after losing 10ft (3m) of land in just two days.Significant erosion has been threatening houses and businesses on its coastline.A nine-foot drop has also emerged on the beach at Hemsby, preventing a lifeboat from launching.Source: PA

  • New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, killing one and injuring over 100

    A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.

  • Climate change is causing droughts everywhere

    Much of the Northern Hemisphere is struggling with drought or the threat of drought, as Europe experiences an unusually warm, precipitation-free winter and the swaths of the American West remain mired in an epic megadrought.

  • Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

    ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Croatia spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers Monday after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to grind to a halt and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days has also snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Croatian authorities said roads le

  • Snow blankets much of B.C. Sunday, more to come in some regions

    A weather system blanketed much of B.C. in snow Saturday evening, and Environment Canada warns more may be on the way for the southern part of the province. Over Saturday, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm. Northern B.C. and the central interior saw up to around 30 cm in some areas. Snowfall warnings were still in effect Sunday afternoon for much of southern B.C., including Metr

  • Multi-Vehicle Pileup Near Truckee as Winter Storm Causes Highway Closure

    Interstate 80 was closed in parts of Northern California on Sunday, February 26, due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).Footage by Jenelle Potvin shows a multi-vehicle pileup on I-80 east between Castle Peak and Truckee, she said.I-80 was closed eastbound from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to heavy snow, while westbound traffic was being held at the Nevada state line due to multiple spinouts, the CHP said.The National Weather Service said multiple waves of valley rain and dangerous mountain and foothill snow were expected across the region on Sunday into Tuesday. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

  • Germany seeks North Sea wind park link to those of neighbors

    The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

  • Parts of Southern California have now seen more snow this year than New York City and Philadelphia, National Weather Service says

    The National Weather Service said that a few towns in the California foothills have received more than twice as much snow as New York City.

  • Norfolk Southern Accused of Trying to Destroy Evidence of Ohio Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. adjusted its plan to remove wrecked rail cars from a derailment that spewed potentially poisonous gas over an Ohio town after lawyers for residents complained that the company was trying to destroy evidence of its liability.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China

  • Thunberg, Indigenous protesters block Norway energy ministry over wind farms

    OSLO (Reuters) -Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway's energy ministry, protesting against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by Indigenous Sami reindeer herders. Thunberg, a vocal advocate for ending the world's reliance on carbon-based power, said the transition to green energy could not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.

  • Bald eagle rescued after being sickened by rat poison

    Wildlife experts are working to save the life of a bald eagle that has been sickened by rat poison in Arlington, Massachusetts. The female bord had been seen nesting with a male at a cemetery. But a few days ago, some people noticed the female eagle was drooping her head and spending a lot of time on the ground, instead of in the trees. A group of wildlife rescuers tried three times Sunday night to capture the eagle, but returned Monday morning, cornered her behind some headstones and grabbed her. “And we saw the male just back and forth, back and forth, looking for his mate. And he ended in a tree right above the car we were in. And it's really sad because we can't tell him, ‘We're going to try and make her better and bring her back to you,’” said Linda Amato, a wildlife rehabilitator. The bald eagle is now at a wildlife hospital on Cape Cod, where preliminary tests confirmed rat poisoning. If the bird can be saved, it will likely take months.

  • Polar ice caps are melting faster, new study warns. What does that mean for Florida?

    A new report says the planet’s ice caps are melting faster than before.

  • Shuswap, Squamish, hit by weekend snow as dusting, or more, still due on south coast

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia's south coast. Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern Vancouver Island north and south of Nanaimo, the Malahat Highway just north of Victoria, and for the southern Gulf Islands. The weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres could cover those areas by Tuesday morning and much of the inner south coast could see a dusting at the same time. Most models call for two to three centimetres from Squamish to Chill

  • What are the top electric vehicles for owner satisfaction? J.D. Power ranks EV models

    Rivian R1T and Mini Cooper Electric are among the top-ranking EVs for owner satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. See where Tesla ranks.