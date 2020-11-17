The Sustainable Activewear Brand Supermodels Love Is Having a Huge Sale
Shopping for a new pair of leggings can be tedious. Sure, the leggings landscape is vast, but a lot of the time, the workout pants can all end up looking the same. (Ugh.) That’s why we were so excited to discover an activewear brand that stands out from the rest — and even more pumped when we realized it’s already running its Black Friday sale.
The brand? Wolven. The fanbase? A slew of supermodels, like Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes. The runway stars have Instagrammed themselves working out while wearing Wolven’s boldly printed sets, proving the pretty pieces can handle serious sweat sessions. And right now, everything from Wolven (and we mean everything) is 35 percent off — no code needed.
Wolven’s leggings and sports bras are obviously easy on the eyes. The gorgeous patterns are “inspired by sacred geometry found all around us in nature,” per the brand, and all of the prints are made in house. In addition to being pretty, Wolven’s pieces are also eco-friendly, as they use fabrics made from post-consumer plastic.
What’s more, the material hits three key elements that are expected of the best activewear fabrics these days: It’s quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial. Bingo. And if you think fabric made from post-consumer plastic can’t be soft, think again. Wolven’s sets are soft as butter, so they’re just as ideal for a lounge session on the couch.
If you want to step up your leggings game and work out like your favorite supermodels, we highly suggest shopping Wolven’s sitewide sale. We mentioned that everything is 35 percent off, but it’s worth mentioning again, because this might be your only chance to score all of the brand’s pieces at this big of a discount.
Below, check out our favorite things from Wolven, including a cool pair of bike shorts with pockets and a bra that can be worn four ways. (Really!)
Buy It! Wolven Aquarius Crisscross Four Way Top, $48.75 (orig. $74); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Noor High Waisted Short, $40.30 (orig. $62); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Onyx Bell Bottom, $67.60 (orig. $104); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Onyx Double Cross Top, $29.90 (orig. $46); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Onyx Pocket Bike Short, $33.80 (orig. $52); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Reverie Legging, $57.20 (orig. $88); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Turmeric Pocket Legging, $53.30 (orig. $82); wolventhreads.com
Buy It! Wolven Turmeric Pyramid Top, $27.30 (orig. $42); wolventhreads.com