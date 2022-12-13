Sustain Charlotte: 5 things we’d like to see the new CATS leader work on

On Nov. 30, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis resigned. He served at CATS for seven years, a time that included pandemic-related challenges for public transit systems nationwide and local problems with staff shortages and violence on buses.

As we wish Lewis well in his next professional endeavor, Sustain Charlotte hopes to see the agency and its next leader concentrate on five important areas of focus:

▪ Fast, frequent and reliable bus service: According to TransitCenter’s Who’s On Board series of national transit rider opinion studies, the two most important determinants of rider satisfaction with transit are service frequency and travel time. We’d love to see greater predictability in daily travel schedules and more reliability across the system.

▪ Better bus stops: The TransitCenter study also found that the availability of information and conditions at the train station or bus stop are also highly valued by riders, suggesting that real-time information and shelters are important amenities for transit agencies to provide. We would add lighting and accessibility, particularly in how safe and easy it is for one to get to the train or bus stop.

▪ Happy and safe bus drivers: Sustain Charlotte deeply values the work of our bus operators. A number of our staff members are daily bus riders and we see that the drivers are facing new challenges in this post-pandemic world. Their job is not easy as they strive to provide safe and reliable service during a pandemic. We support the drivers them as they advocate for competitive pay, schedules that allow for work-life balance, and safe working conditions.

▪ A dedicated funding source to expand transit: The CATS Envision My Ride Bus Priority Study aims to improve all non-express bus routes to provide service every 15 minutes all day, every day. Without an additional local funding source, progress will be incremental at best, with CATS only able to invest in a few routes per year. As a rapidly growing city with changing mobility needs, we can’t afford to make progress that slowly.

Sustain Charlotte is working with partner organizations in the Charlotte Regional Transportation Coalition to advocate for an equitable long-term funding source to build the Transformational Mobility Network, including a fast, frequent, reliable and walkable CATS bus network. Funding for major rail expansions would be dependent upon the One Cent for Mobility sales tax being put before voters, which we emphatically support.

▪ Mobility solutions for North Meck residents: We support the Metropolitan Transit Commission’s intention to build the Lynx Red Line commuter rail. This critical line in the CATS 2030 Transit Plan would connect the Mooresville area and Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville to uptown Charlotte.

Our region’s rapid population growth demands sustainable transportation choices to maintain a healthy environment, high quality of life and a robust economy. Providing a reliable, affordable and high-frequency transit option for residents will help mitigate the impacts of traffic congestion along the Interstate 77 corridor, reduce air and pollution and climate effects, reduce time wasted in traffic, and open more job opportunities for residents who cannot afford a car or choose not to commute by one.

Rail and bus service remains an essential tool for providing affordable access to jobs, educational opportunities, the grocery store and medical appointments for all. We hope to see these important improvements get the attention they need in the coming year.

Shannon Binns is E xecutive Director of S ustain Charlotte.